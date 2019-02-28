Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Veeva Systems CFO – Cabral confident in the ‘product hit machine'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral and head of marketing Nitsa Zuppas had a clear message: The company’s innovation has been called a ‘product hit machine,’ and the company will hit $1 billion in revenue a year ahead of schedule. It is delivering on every note of the business metric symphony: revenue, earnings, margins, innovation, retention, and competitive strength.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO and head of marketing we discussed the future of the business.

Read: The Veeva Story is Astonishing; CFO Cabral confident in the ‘product hit machine’

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories