Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Veeva Systems CFO – Cabral confident in the ‘product hit machine'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:11am EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral and head of marketing Nitsa Zuppas had a clear message: The company’s innovation has been called a ‘product hit machine,’ and the company will hit $1 billion in revenue a year ahead of schedule. It is delivering on every note of the business metric symphony: revenue, earnings, margins, innovation, retention, and competitive strength. 

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO and head of marketing we discussed the future of the business.

Read: The Veeva Story is Astonishing; CFO Cabral confident in the ‘product hit machine’

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aNEXT CAPITAL : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Next Capital Limited
AQ
09:28aTransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Husein Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
09:28aKNITWEAR : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of International Knitwear Limited
AQ
09:28aHUFFAZ SEAMLESS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited
AQ
09:28aSAJJAD TEX : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Sajjad Textile Mills Limited
AQ
09:28aFAZAL CLOTH : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Fazal Cloth Mills Limited
AQ
09:28aGOLDEN ARROW SELECTED STOCKS FUND : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Golden Arrow Selected Stocks Fund
AQ
09:27aHIRA TEXTILE : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Hira Textile Mills Limited
AQ
09:27aBABRI COTTON : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Babri Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
09:27aRolls-Royce quits race to power Boeing's planned mid-market plane
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.