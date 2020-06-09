Log in
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming

06/09/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:

  1. The company anticipates that its ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than originally expected for the year due to COVID-19.
     
  2. The Roku team is convinced that they are in a period in time in which advertising budgets are going to see an accelerated shift to streaming from linear TV.
     
  3. The company saw a surge in active accounts and of streaming hours.

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.

Read: Roku's CFO: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
