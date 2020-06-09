Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming
0
06/09/2020 | 03:14pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:
The company anticipates that its ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than originally expected for the year due to COVID-19.
The Roku team is convinced that they are in a period in time in which advertising budgets are going to see an accelerated shift to streaming from linear TV.
The company saw a surge in active accounts and of streaming hours.
In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.