Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Veeva Systems CFO - What took Veeva to a billion dollars will fuel the next several billion

0
09/10/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: For Veeva, the opportunities are as big as they've ever been. The "Vault" suite of applications has only reached about ten percent of the addressable market in life sciences, and what took Veeva to a billion dollars will fuel the next several billion.

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: One-on-One Interview with Veeva Systems CFO - What took Veeva to a billion dollars will fuel the next several billion

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
