Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Capital One shares drop on questions over hack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 11:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp's assurances that a major data breach would have a limited impact on customers or profits failed to convince investors on Tuesday, with the bank's shares down more than 7%.

Capital One said the prior day that 106 million people who had applied for credit cards in the United States and Canada had their personal data exposed.

The bank expects the incident to cost $100-$150 million this year, some of which may be covered by a sizeable insurance policy. It also confirmed prior guidance that operating efficiency would improve.

However, investors are wary, given the scale of the breach, the reputational impact on Capital One and likelihood of additional costs, analysts said.

"We are skeptical of management's implication that an issue of this magnitude will not impact go-forward earnings & efficiency expectations," Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari wrote to clients.

Analysts pointed to the legal expenses and possible regulatory penalties Capital One might face. By Tuesday morning, a class-action lawsuit had been filed in federal court and the state attorneys general of New York and Connecticut each said their offices would begin probing the matter.

The breach stemmed from Capital One's decision to store data in Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit, called Amazon Web Services (AWS), where a former employee named Paige Thompson managed to access its data. She was charged with computer fraud by federal prosecutors in Seattle and made her first court appearance on Monday.

Amazon said its cloud unit that stored the data was not compromised in any way. Instead, it attributed the breach to a "misconfiguration" outside of the cloud.

Capital One attributed the problem to an error in its own infrastructure. The bank has been an enthusiastic adopter of external cloud services, with senior executives appearing at AWS events or touting the benefits.

Amazon shares were down about 0.8% on Tuesday morning.

Capital One did not have an immediate response to Reuters questions about its technological vulnerabilities on Tuesday. But analysts said its reliance on a third-party provider would come under new scrutiny.

The incident "raises questions on how best to police and protect client information," said Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck.

"Today's revelation reminds investors of the trust that financial institutions place in their client-facing employees and highlights risks of outsourcing any part of client-facing operations," Graseck wrote in a report.

She expects the shares to remain under pressure as investors question whether the bank has other cloud-based vulnerabilities, and whether there will be additional regulatory scrutiny and expenses.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)

By David Henry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56aTrump warns China not to wait for 2020 U.S. election to make trade deal
RE
11:55aDue to the Gilroy Tragedy, the Historic Meeting with Calif. Gov. Newsom and 100-year-old WWII Vet Sidney Walton Occurred at the Capitol Monday, Immediately after the Governor Returned from Gilroy
SE
11:55aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapse Continues As Sterling Reaches New Two-year Low
DJ
11:52ainCruises International Breaks New Ground by Partnering with NetCents Technology Market Leader Cryptocurrency Processor
GL
11:42aTrump's warnings to China weigh on stocks, sterling falls
RE
11:39aTrump's warnings to China weigh on stocks, sterling falls
RE
11:38aCapital One shares drop on questions over hack
RE
11:37aTrump's warnings to China weigh on stocks, sterling falls
RE
11:32aSouth Korea seeks $350 million trade sanctions against U.S.
RE
11:30aSterling slides again amid scramble to price no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group