Capital Properties, Inc. : to Pass the Regular Quarterly Dividend

04/28/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2020  Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that, at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 28, 2020, the Board of Directors decided to pass the regular quarterly dividend in light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Board of Directors intends to consider reinstituting the dividend at its meeting scheduled in July of 2020.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes. 

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer
401-435-7171

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-properties-inc-to-pass-the-regular-quarterly-dividend-301048616.html

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
