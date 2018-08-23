Capital Square 1031 : Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust offerings, announced today that the company has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year.

"Capital Square specializes in providing investors with quality Section 1031 exchange offerings using the DST structure – an investment tool for tax deferral and other real estate ownership benefits that has had consistently strong demand since our company was formed in 2012," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "We seek to provide qualified investors with superior, long-term investments. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff, and am honored we are recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row."

Capital Square ranked among the top third of the nation's fastest-growing companies at 1,613. The Inc. 5000 list is comprised of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America and is based on a three-year percentage of revenue growth rate. The company previously ranked 485th with a three-year revenue growth rate of 925 percent.

Founded in 2012, Capital Square also earned the Inc. 5000 honor of being one of the Top Richmond, VA companies and the top Richmond, VA real estate company.

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company. The firm sponsors real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. Capital Square uses the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structure to make quality real estate available to a larger number of investors. Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. To-date, the firm has sponsored a national portfolio of approximately 70 real estate assets valued at $760 million (based on investment cost). In August 2018, Capital Square ranked 1,613th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, with 288 percent three-year growth. In 2016, Capital Square ranked as the second fastest growing company in the Richmond, Virginia area by Richmond BizSense. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

