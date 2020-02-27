Capital VC : GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE AND ISSUE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST Send by mail :

Capital VC Limited 首 都 創 投 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as CNI VC Limited) (Stock Code: 02324) GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE AND ISSUE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Resolutions will be proposed at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, 30 March 2020, at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, to approve the matters referred to in this circular. The notice convening the AGM is set out in Appendix III to this circular. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. 28 February 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Appendix II - Details of the Retiring Directors to be Re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Appendix III - Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 Accompanying Document - Form of Proxy - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''2019 AGM'' ''AGM'' ''Articles'' ''Board'' ''Companies Law'' ''Company'' ''Director(s)'' ''Group'' ''Hong Kong'' ''INED(s)'' ''Issue Mandate'' ''Latest Practicable Date'' the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 March 2019 the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, 30 March 2020, at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, notice of which is set out on pages 17 to 20 in this circular Articles of Association of the Company the board of Directors of the Company the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands Capital VC Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as CNI VC Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange directors of the Company the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China independent non-executive Director(s) the general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution approving the grant of such mandate 24 February 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in this circular - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Nomination Committee'' nomination committee of the Board ''Options'' options granted pursuant to the Share Option Scheme ''Participants'' any person belonging to any of the following classes of participants: (a) any full-time or part-time employee of any member of the Group; (b) any consultant or adviser of any member of the Group; (c) any director (including executive, non-executive or independent non-executive directors) of any member of the Group; (d) any substantial shareholder of any member of the Group; (e) any distributor, contractor, supplier, agent, customer, business partner or service provider of any member of the Group; and (f) any company wholly owned by one or more persons belonging to any of the above classes of participants ''Remuneration Committee'' remuneration committee of the Board ''Repurchase Mandate'' the general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution approving the grant of such mandate ''Scheme Mandate Limit'' the 10% limit on grant of Options by the Company under the Share Option Scheme ''SFO'' Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Share Option Scheme'' the share option scheme adopted on 10 December 2013 ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.025 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holders of Shares ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases, as amended from time to time - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Capital VC Limited 首 都 創 投 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as CNI VC Limited) (Stock Code: 02324) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Kong Fanpeng Cricket Square Mr. Chan Cheong Yee Hutchins Drive P.O. Box 2681 Independent Non-executive Directors: Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Mr. Lee Ming Gin Cayman Islands Ms. Lai Fun Yin Mr. Cheung Wai Kin Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong: Room 2302, 23rd Floor New World Tower I 18 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong 28 February 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE AND ISSUE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION At the AGM, resolutions will be proposed to (i) grant to the Directors general mandates to repurchase and issue Shares; (ii) extend the general mandate to issue Shares; (iii) re-elect retiring Directors; and (iv) refresh the Scheme Mandate Limit. In compliance with the Listing Rules, this circular contains the explanatory statement and gives all the information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make informed decisions on whether to vote for or against the resolutions. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the AGM for the purpose of renewing the existing share issue mandate granted to Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with the Shares. The existing issue mandate will expire at the conclusion of the AGM. The share issue mandate is subject to a limit equal to 20% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company at the date of passing the resolution. GENERAL MANDATE FOR REPURCHASE OF SHARES The repurchase resolution will be proposed for the purpose of renewing the existing Repurchase Mandate granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares. The existing Repurchase Mandate will expire at the conclusion of the AGM. The Repurchase Mandate is subject to a limit of equal to 10% of the issued and fully paid up share capital of the Company as at the date of passing the resolution. An explanatory statement to the Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. EXTENSION OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had an aggregate of 2,754,882,496 Shares in issue and assuming no additional Shares will be issued or repurchased from the Latest Practicable Date up to the date of the AGM, subject to the passing at the AGM of the proposed resolutions regarding the share issue mandate and the repurchase mandate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the AGM to approve the extension of the 20% share issue mandate, i.e. 550,976,499 Shares, by adding to the share issue mandate the number of shares that may be repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate. Shareholders are referred to the AGM notice for details of the resolutions. With reference to these resolution, the Board wishes to state that it has no immediate plans to repurchase any shares or to issue any new shares pursuant to the relevant mandates. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS In accordance with Article 85(1) of the Company's articles of association, Mr. Kong Fanpeng, an executive Director, and Mr. Cheung Wai Kin, an INED, (collectively the ''Retiring Directors'') shall retire by rotation as Directors. Being eligible, both of them offer themselves for re-election as Director at the AGM. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Procedure and Process for Nomination of INEDs The Nomination Committee will recommend to the Board for the appointment of an INED in accordance with the following procedures and process: The Nomination Committee will, giving due consideration to the current composition and size of the Board, develop a list of desirable skills, perspectives and experience at the outset to focus the search effort; The Nomination Committee may consult any source it considers appropriate in identifying or selecting suitable candidates, such as referrals from existing Directors, advertising, recommendations from a third party agency firm and proposals from the Shareholders with due consideration given to the criteria which include but are not limited to: Diversity in the aspects, amongst others, of gender, age, cultural and educational background, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service; Commitment for responsibilities of the Board in respect of available time and relevant interest; Qualifications, including accomplishment and experience in the relevant industries in which the Group ' s business is involved; Independence; Reputation for integrity; Potential contributions that the individual can bring to the Board; and Plan(s) in place for the orderly succession of the Board. The Nomination Committee may adopt any process it considers appropriate in evaluating the suitability of the candidates, such as interviews, background checks, presentations and third party reference checks; The Nomination Committee will consider a broad range of candidates who are in and outside of the Board ' s circle of contacts; Upon considering a candidate suitable for the directorship, the Nomination Committee will hold a meeting and/or by way of written resolutions to, if thought fit, approve the recommendation to the Board for appointment; - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Nomination Committee will provide the relevant information of the selected candidate to the Remuneration Committee for consideration of the remuneration package of such selected candidate; The Nomination Committee will thereafter make the recommendation to the Board in relation to the proposed appointment, and the Remuneration Committee will make the recommendation to the Board on the policy and structure for the remuneration; The Board may arrange for the selected candidate to be interviewed by the members of the Board who are not members of the Nomination Committee and the Board will thereafter deliberate and decide the appointment as the case may be; and All appointment of INEDs will be confirmed by the filing of the consent to act as Director of the relevant INED (or any other similar filings requiring the relevant INED to acknowledge or accept the appointment as Director, as the case may be) to be filed with the relevant regulatory authorities, if required. Recommendation of the Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee had assessed and reviewed the annual written confirmation of independence of each of the INEDs for the year ended 30 September 2019 and thereafter up to 20 December 2019 based on the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and confirmed that all of them, including Mr. Cheung Wai Kin, remains independent. In addition, the Nomination Committee had evaluated the performance of each of the Retiring Directors for the year ended 30 September 2019 and found their performance satisfactory. Therefore, the Nomination Committee nominated the Retiring Directors to the Board for it to propose to Shareholders for re-election at the AGM. Accordingly, with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board has proposed that all the Retiring Directors, namely Mr. Kong Fanpeng and Mr. Cheung Wai Kin stand for re-election as Directors at the AGM. As a good corporate governance practice, each of the Retiring Directors abstained from voting at the relevant Board meeting on the respective propositions of their recommendations for re-election by the Shareholders at the AGM. The biographical details (including the number of the other public companies' directorship) of each of the Retiring Directors to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix II to this circular in accordance with the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules. Further information about the Board's composition and diversity as well as the attendance record at the meetings of the Board and/or its committees and the general meetings of the Directors (including the Retiring Directors) is disclosed in the Biographies of Directors and Corporate Governance Report of the 2018/19 Annual Report of the Company. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD REFRESHMENT OF THE SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT The Share Option Scheme was adopted by the Company on 10 December 2013. In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Share Option Scheme, the total number of Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of all Options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company must not in aggregate exceed 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of approval of the Share Option Scheme. The Scheme Mandate Limit may be refreshed by the Shareholders in general meeting in accordance with the rules of the Share Option Scheme. At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 10 December 2013, the Share Option Scheme was adopted pursuant to which the Company was authorised to grant Options to subscribe for up to a maximum number of 275,488,249 Shares, representing 10% of the number of Shares then in issue. No option issued under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 30 September 2003 and expired on 29 September 2013 is outstanding as at the Latest Practicable Date, and the Company has only one share option scheme, i.e. the Share Option Scheme, which is effective as at the Latest Practicable Date. The scheme mandate limit was refreshed (the ''Previous Refreshment'') at the 2019 AGM and the maximum number of Shares which the Company may issue under the Share Option Scheme is 275,488,249. The movements of the Options under the Share Option Scheme since the Previous Refreshment and up to the Latest Practicable Date are set out as follows: Number of Number of Number of Number of Number of options options held options held options options cancelled/ as at the as at the granted exercised lapsed Latest Exercise date of 2019 during the during the during the Practicable Category Date of Grant Price Option Period AGM period period period Date (HK$) Directors Mr. Kong Fanpeng 13 February 2019 0.037 One year from date 27,500,000 - - (27,500,000) - of grant 13 February 2020 0.025 Two years from the - 27,500,000 - - 27,500,000 date of grant Mr. Chan Cheong Yee 13 February 2019 0.037 One year from date 27,500,000 - - (27,500,000) - of grant 13 February 2020 0.025 Two years from the - 27,500,000 - - 27,500,000 date of grant Employees (in aggregate) 13 February 2019 0.037 One year from date 110,000,000 - - (110,000,000) - of grant 13 February 2020 0.025 Two years from the - 165,000,000 - - 165,000,000 date of grant Total 165,000,000 220,000,000 - (165,000,000) 220,000,000 These 220,000,000 Options held as at the Latest Practicable Date are the total outstanding Options, which were granted since adoption of the Share Option Scheme up to the Latest Practicable Date, and represent approximately 7.99% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date, and approximately 79.86% of the Scheme Mandate Limit refreshed at the 2019 AGM. Therefore, 55,488,249 Options remained ungranted, which represent approximately 2.01% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had an aggregate of 2,754,882,496 Shares in issue and assuming no additional Shares will be issued or repurchased from the Latest Practicable Date up to the date of the AGM, it is expected that, upon the approval of the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit of the Share Option Scheme at the AGM, the Directors will be authorised to grant Options to subscribe up to 275,488,249 Shares, representing 10% of the number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. The Board proposes to refresh the Scheme Mandate Limit in the AGM so as to enable the Company to grant further Options to Participants. The Board may, at its absolute discretion and on such terms as it may think fit, grant any employee (full-time or part-time), director, consultant or advisor of any member of the Group, or any substantial shareholder of any member of the Group, or any distributor, contractor, supplier, agent, customer, business partner or service provider of any member of the Group, or any company wholly owned by one or more persons belonging to any of the above classes, options to subscribe for such number of Shares as it may determine in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme. The basis of eligibility of any participant to the grant of any option shall be determined by the Board (or as the case may be, the independent non-executive Directors) from time to time on the basis of the participant's contribution or potential contribution to the development and growth of the Group. The Directors believe that more Options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme can provide more incentive and rewards to Participants for their contribution and continuing efforts to promote the interest of the Company and enhance the value of the Shares. Pursuant to the Listing Rules and the Share Option Scheme, Options previously granted under the Share Option Scheme (including those outstanding, cancelled, lapsed in accordance with the Share Option Scheme or exercised Options) will not be counted for purpose of calculating the Scheme Mandate Limit as refreshed. The Directors consider that such refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit of the Share Option Scheme is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The limit on the number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding Options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company must not exceed 30% of the Shares in issue from time to time. No Options may be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company if this will result in the limit being exceeded. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The proposed refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit is conditional upon: the passing of the ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at the AGM to approve the proposed refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit of the Share Option Scheme; and the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options to be granted under the refreshed Scheme Mandate Limit. An application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options to be granted under the refreshed Scheme Mandate Limit. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice of the AGM is set out in Appendix III to this circular. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. PROXY ARRANGEMENT A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude any Shareholder from attending and voting at the AGM or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. VOTING BY POLL According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Therefore, all the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM will be taken by way of poll. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the Repurchase Mandate, the Issue Mandate, the extension of the Issue Mandate, the re-election of the retiring Directors, and the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders. The Directors therefore recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board Chan Cheong Yee Executive Director - 11 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT The following explanatory statement contains all the information required pursuant to Rule 10.06(1)(b) of the Listing Rules to be given to the Shareholders relating to a resolution to be proposed at the forthcoming AGM authorizing the Repurchase Mandate. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date the issued and fully paid up share capital of the Company comprised 2,754,882,496 Shares. Exercise in full of the Repurchase Mandate, if so approved, on the basis that no further shares are issued or repurchased between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the approval of the Repurchase Mandate, the Company would be allowed under the repurchase resolution to repurchase a maximum of 275,488,249 Shares during the period from the date on which such resolution is passed until the date of: (i) conclusion of the next AGM of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next AGM of the Company is required by the Articles or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or (iii) the revocation, variation or removal of the Repurchase Mandate by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting, whichever occurs first, representing not more than 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. Based on information that is publicly available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Directors, there is no substantial shareholder of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. As such, the Company's total issued share capital is held by the public as at the Latest Practicable Date, and as if the Repurchase Mandate is exercised by the Company in full. REASONS FOR REPURCHASE The Directors have no present intention to repurchase any Shares but consider that the mandate will provide the Company the flexibility to make such repurchase when appropriate and beneficial to the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Such repurchase may enhance the net assets value per Share and/or earnings per Share. GENERAL As compared with the financial position of the Company as at 30 September 2019 (being the date of its latest published audited financial statements), the Directors consider that there might be a material adverse impact on the working capital and on the gearing position of the Company in the event that the proposed purchases were to be carried out in full during the proposed purchase period. However, the Directors do not intend to make any purchase to such an extent as would in the circumstances have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company. - 12 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FUNDING OF REPURCHASE Repurchases must be made of the funds legally available for the purpose in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and the applicable laws and regulations of the Cayman Islands and the Listing Rules. The Companies laws of the Cayman Islands (''Laws'') provide that a share repurchase by the Company may only be made out of profits of the Company or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of shares made for the purpose or, if so authorized by the Articles and subject to the provisions of the Laws, out of capital. Any premium payable on a repurchase over the par value of the Shares repurchased or conditionally or unconditionally to be purchased must be provided for out of profits of the Company or out of the Company's share premium account or, if so authorized by the Articles and subject to the provisions of the Laws, out of capital. SHARE REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY During the period of six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date, no Shares had been repurchased by the Company (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). SHARE PRICES During the previous twelve months before the Latest Practicable Date, the highest and lowest traded prices for Shares on the Stock Exchange were as follows: Price per Share Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2019 February 0.046 0.034 March 0.060 0.039 April 0.047 0.039 May 0.042 0.031 June 0.044 0.028 July 0.062 0.024 August 0.033 0.028 September 0.038 0.028 October 0.033 0.028 November 0.033 0.026 December 0.029 0.025 2020 January 0.032 0.022 February (Up to the Latest Practicable Date) 0.029 0.024 - 13 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT UNDERTAKING OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange, so far as the same may be applicable, to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands and in accordance with the regulations set out in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable inquiries, any of their close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) have any present intention to sell any securities to the Company under the Repurchase Mandate if such is approved by the Shareholders. No core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) have notified the Company that they have a present intention to sell Shares to the Company nor have they undertaken not to do so in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. EFFECT OF TAKEOVERS CODE If on exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert could, depending on the level of increase of Shareholders' interest, obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. The Directors are not aware of any Shareholders, or a group of Shareholders acting in concert, who may become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code in the event that the Directors exercise the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. As at the Latest Practicable Date, based on disclosures made under Part XV of the SFO and to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Company, there were no substantial Shareholders. If the Directors exercise in full the powers to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, it would not give rise to any obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. - 14 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS TO BE RE-ELECTED MR. KONG FANPENG (''MR. KONG'') Mr. Kong, aged 51, has been an executive Director since 18 March 2010. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Auditing from Zhongshan University, the PRC. Mr. Kong was manager of Huizhou TCL Information System Limited and Guangzhou Bada Telecommunications Limited. He also worked as the general manager of the PRC market and an executive director respectively at Chief Securities Limited in Hong Kong and Excalibur Securities Limited in Hong Kong, specializing in risk averse arbitrage trading in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong capital market. Mr. Kong was the chairman and an executive director of Shenzhen Wansheng Investment Management Company Limited. He has a wealth of experience in the Hong Kong securities market for over 25 years and is well versed in investment in the second board market in both China and Hong Kong. Mr. Kong is the chief partner of Shenzhen CAS Bright Stone Investment Management Limited. Save as 27,500,000 Options granted to Mr. Kong on 13 February 2020, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Kong did not hold any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Kong is not related to any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholder, or controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Kong is entitled to a director's fee in the amount of HK$240,000 and 27,500,000 Options granted to him in February 2019 (but lapsed before the Latest Practicable Date), for the year ended 30 September 2019, which is determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the experience of Mr. Kong and the prevailing practice in the market. Mr. Kong does not have a service agreement with the Company which is not determinable by the Company within one year without paying compensation (other than statutory compensation). Mr. Kong is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kong has not held any directorship in other public companies in the last three years preceding the date of his appointment and does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Kong does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter relating to the re-election of Mr. Kong that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirement of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 15 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS TO BE RE-ELECTED MR. CHEUNG WAI KIN (''MR. CHEUNG'') Mr. Cheung, aged 38, is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and he has over 13 years accounting and auditing experience. Mr. Cheung has entered into a service contract as an independent non-executive Director with the Company with effect from 27 September 2017, and he is not appointed for a fixed term but will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Mr. Cheung is entitled to director's fee of HK$180,000 for the year ended 30 September 2019, which is determined based on his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the prevailing market rate and the remuneration policy of the Company. Save for the appointment of independent non-executive Director, Mr. Cheung has not held any appointment and qualification or directorship in other listed company in the last three years, nor does he have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. Save as mentioned above, Mr. Cheung does not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Cheung does not have any interests in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Furthermore, there is no information relating to the re-election of Mr. Cheung that is required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, or need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 16 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Capital VC Limited 首 都 創 投 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as CNI VC Limited) (Stock Code: 02324) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting (''Meeting'') of Capital VC Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, 30 March 2020, at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, for the following purposes: ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive and consider the audited financial statements, and reports of the directors and the auditor for the year ended 30 September 2019. To re-elect retiring directors and to authorise the board of directors to fix the directors ' remuneration. To re-appoint auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration. SPECIAL BUSINESS 4. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company: '' THAT: subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to purchase shares of HK$0.025 each in the share capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( '' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ( '' Listing Rules '' ) or any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 17 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the total number of the issued share capital of the Company to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; or the expiration of the period within which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable law to be held. '' '' THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the Company, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and any securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares in the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and any securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares in the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) an issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any of the warrants or securities which are convertible into shares of the Company; or (iii) an - 18 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING issue of shares in the Company as scrip dividends pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company from time to time; or (iv) an issue of shares in the Company under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the grant or issue to employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares in the Company or rights to acquire shares in the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' shall have the same meaning as those ascribed to it under paragraph (c) of the Ordinary Resolution No. 4(A) in the Notice convening this Meeting; and

'' Rights Issue '' means an offer of shares in the Company, open for a period fixed by the directors to the holders of shares, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company). '' '' THAT subject to the passing of the Ordinary Resolutions Nos. 4(A) and 4(B) in the Notice convening this Meeting, the total number of the issued share capital which are to be purchased by the Company pursuant to the authority granted to the Directors as mentioned in Resolution No. 4(A) shall be added to the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital that may be allotted or agreed to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to Resolution No. 4(B). '' 5. ''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') granting the listing of and permission to deal in the shares to be issued upon exercise of any options to be granted under the Refreshed Limit (as defined below) pursuant to the share option scheme (''Share Option Scheme'') of the Company adopted by the resolution of the shareholders of the Company passed on 10 December 2013, the existing limit on the grant of options under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company be refreshed so that the aggregate nominal amount of share capital of the Company to be allotted and issued upon exercise of any options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company (excluding options previously granted, outstanding, cancelled, lapsed or exercised under the Share Option - 19 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Scheme and any other schemes of the Company) shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution (''Refreshed Limit'') and that the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to grant options up to the Refreshed Limit and to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company under the Refreshed Limit pursuant to the exercise of such options.'' By Order of the Board Chan Cheong Yee Executive Director Hong Kong, 28 February 2020 Notes: A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint one, or if he is a holder of more than one share, more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In order to be valid, the form of proxy and the power of attorney (if any), under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged at the Company ' s registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the appointed time for holding the above meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude members of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should they so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 March 2020 to 30 March 2020 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected for the purpose of determining the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all completed share transfer instruments accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) should be lodged for registration with the Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company ' s Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 March 2020. - 20 - Attachments Original document

