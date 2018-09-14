Log in
Capital VC : Net Asset Value (in PDF)

09/14/2018 | 10:48am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CAPITAL VC LIMITED 首都創投有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as CNI VC Limited)

(Stock Code: 02324)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 August 2018, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of Capital VC Limited was approximately HK$0.2829.

By Order of the Board

Chan Cheong Yee Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Kong Fanpeng and Mr. Chan Cheong Yee as executive directors; and Mr. Lee Ming Gin, Ms. Lai Fun Yin and Mr. Cheung Wai Kin as independent non-executive directors.

Capital VC Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:47:01 UTC
