Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

08/18/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

18 August 2020

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
(‘Capital for Colleagues’ or the ‘Company’)

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, has been notified that, on 17 August 2020, Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired 86,419 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 25p per share.

Following this acquisition, Alistair Currie is interested in 493,538 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.19% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive		 01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Alistair Currie
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capital for Colleagues plc
b) LEI 213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 40p each





ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 86,419 Ordinary Shares at 25p per share
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2020
f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

   

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name John Lewis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Company Secretary of Capital for Colleagues plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capital for Colleagues plc
b) LEI 213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 40p each





ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 86,419 Ordinary Shares at 25p per share
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2020
f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

© PRNewswire 2020
