Capital for Colleagues plc - Investment in South Cerney Outdoor

07/12/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

12 July 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

(‘Capital for Colleagues’ or the ‘Company’)

INVESTMENT IN SOUTH CERNEY OUTDOOR LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested in a new portfolio company, South Cerney Outdoor Limited (‘SCO’).

SCO is a recently formed company, established to acquire the business and assets of South Cerney Outdoor from the Shaw Trust, a charity helping to transform the lives of young people and adults in the UK and internationally.

Based near Cirencester in Gloucestershire, SCO is focused on creating outdoor experiences that inspire personal challenge, fun, growth and adventure for the whole community, regardless of age or ability. Activities are available on an individual or group basis and include water sports and land-based activities at SCO’s 53-acre leasehold site, most of which is covered by a lake.

To enable SCO to acquire the South Cerney Outdoor business, Capital for Colleagues is providing SCO with an initial loan facility of GBP 250,000, of which GBP 150,000 is expected to be drawn down on completion. It is proposed that an Employee Owned Trust will become the major shareholder in SCO on completion.

Commenting on the investment in SCO, Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said:

‘We are delighted to be supporting South Cerney Outdoor as it embraces Employee Ownership. This investment represents a further diversification of our portfolio, into a company and a sector with excellent prospects.’

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
0161 464 3260
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2019
