Capital for Colleagues plc - Notice of AGM

01/29/2019 | 08:12am EST

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

29 January 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

(‘Capital for Colleagues’ or the ‘Company’)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company’s Annual General Meeting for 11.00 on Tuesday, 26 February 2019 at 8th Floor, 111 Piccadilly, Manchester M1 2HY, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.capitalforcolleagues.com.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
John Eckersley, Chief Executive
0161 464 3260
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company’s joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2019
