Capitol Fence Introduces Online and Mobile Payment Options

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Austin fence contractor, Capitol Fence & Deck, is proud to introduce a new option that accepts mobile and online payments while in the field. Capitol Fence unveiled secure payment gateways, enabling quick and easy ways to complete down payments after a quote is provided. This allows Capitol Fence to ensure more efficient and secure payment options that help us get projects started faster.



"We're pleased to announce that our quoting process has gotten one step easier for customers to begin their fencing or automatic gate entry projects right away," said Mike Morrow, owner of Capitol Fence & Deck. "With mobile credit card payment processing, we can offer a quote to the customer and are able to have them pay the down payment right away or send it to their email for payment when they're ready. It reduces the back and forth of the traditional paper route and calling to enter in their credit card manually."



The merchant account Capitol Fence partnered with has top-notch premium PCI compliance to ensure that, no matter the credit card, customers will be protected to the highest industry standard. The payment system is available 24/7 so customers no longer have to call the company during open hours to manually enter in a payment.



Capitol Fence has been a leader in the fencing marketplace since 1992, providing courteous, reliable service and superior quality fencing products to central Texas. The Austin fence company has always offered a full line of residential privacy fence, chain link, and custom fencing. If a home requires automatic electric gates or controlled access systems, the company can design a solution that will accommodate both needs and budget.



Locally owned and operated, Capitol Fence in Austin, Texas is the oldest fence company serving central Texas. It has licensed gate operators, customer support, and provides service after the sale that is unrivaled. It's no surprise that the company continues innovating by employing the use of online payment gateways to ensure customers receive a quick quote for their project and the ability to hire for services right away. This helps Capitol Fence focus on what it does best: fence installation and customer service.



Capitol Fence services Austin and surrounding areas, including Buda, Kyle, Driftwood, Dripping Springs and Lakeway. For more information about our fencing and automatic gate entry installation in Austin, and to get a complimentary quote, visit http://www.capitolfenceaustin.com/.



About Capitol Fence:



Capitol Fence and Deck has been providing the top-level design and functionality for residential fences since 1992 in Austin, Texas. Delivering and installing custom wood, plank, chain link, privacy, wrought iron, and many other types of fences along with walk gates, entry gates, handrails, and much more, there are no other fence contractors throughout the Greater Austin Area that can match our selection and customer service.



Capitol Fence and Deck has built a strong history of exceptional customer support and service. Quality is one of the most essential aspects of any Austin Fence Company and when you want the best, only Capitol Fence and Deck will do.



