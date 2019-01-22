Capitolis : Accelerates Expansion with Three Senior Hires to Support Growth

Capitolis, the pioneering technology provider for the capital markets, announced today that it has made three appointments to support its continued expansion. They come as the market responds to Capitolis’ unique collaborative model, and will help support the growth of the business across the buy and sell-side.

Capitolis launched last year with the aim of building new products and services to address capital market constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. The firm announced its ground-breaking FX novation service - called Capitolis Novation - which offers the buy and sell-side a service to reduce their notional exposure in FX through automating the novation of contracts. The firm is also live with further products which are due to be announced in 2019.

Paul Perdoni will focus on EMEA Strategic Accounts. Paul joined Capitolis in December and he previously managed the major & strategic account sales team for CME Group’s (formerly NEX-owned) Traiana business for eight years. Prior to this he was a major account manager at Thomson Reuters.

Sam Grant has joined focusing on EMEA buy side sales, also in December. Sam was previously at Refinitiv-owned FXall for six years.

Ralitza Fortunova will join Capitolis in February 2019. She will take on the role of managing US Strategic Accounts, joining Capitolis from five years at BNP Paribas where she held roles in FX sales, most recently as managing director for FX Flow Sales. Prior to this Ralitza worked in FX e-sales for four years at Nomura International.

Gil Mandelzis, CEO of Capitolis said: “Capitolis is experiencing exceptional growth and these appointments are essential to support the increased demand for our products and services in FX and Equities. We are pleased that professionals of the calibre of Paul, Sam and Ralitza have joined the team and look forward to working with them.”

Notes to Editors:

Capitolis Novation is a solution which automates the currently manual workflow in both FX prime broking and bilateral trading, providing capital efficiencies for the FX market. The service helps mitigate against costs and inefficiencies linked to the manual process of novation that banks currently employ to meet their regulatory capital requirements as well as managing client credit capacity. Launched in May 2018, Capitolis has created the first industry-wide streamlined platform for end-to- end FX novation processing.

In October 2018, Capitolis announced it would be providing its novation service through the NEX Infinity platform, to allow the distribution of the service to the NEX client base.

In March 2018, the company announced that it had secured funding from Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures in a seed and Series A round in which it raised $29 million.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is a pioneering technology provider for the global capital markets. Founded by key industry executives from banking and financial technology, Capitolis’ mission is to build new products and services to address capital markets constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. It will employ Capitolis’ proven expertise in finance, distribution and processing to better connect appropriate capital with the best collaborative solutions to clients all over the world. For further information, please go to our website and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005389/en/