Capitolis : Promotes Justin Klug to President

Capitolis, the pioneering technology provider for capital markets, announced today that it has appointed Justin Klug President of Capitolis. Justin had most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Justin has served on the Capitolis leadership team for the past two years. He was previously Managing Director at Credit Suisse where he led the US rates structuring team and was responsible for developing, executing and monitoring strategic and tactical business lines across the macro franchise.

“In Justin, we have been incredibly lucky in having an amazing, multidimensional business leader,” said Gil Mandelzis, Capitolis CEO and Co-Founder. “His contribution to Capitolis has been outstanding. He has an ability to consider and balance opportunities across our entire business, and will take on an even more important role with both the company and with clients as we invest, build, and scale. Justin is extraordinarily dedicated, is passionate about our clients and has been a huge advocate of our vision. I am personally thrilled to be working alongside him in this new, expanded capacity.”

Justin Klug, President of Capitolis, commented, “Capitolis is at the forefront of creating truly innovative solutions for the capital markets. It has been a privilege to work alongside our clients, Gil and the entire Capitolis team to drive forward our unique collaborative model. I look forward to helping amplify and scale our businesses during the next stage of our development.”

Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman of Capitolis said, “Gil Mandelzis, the CEO and my Co-Founder at Capitolis, has put together an outstanding leadership team that balances strong subject matter expertise in financial markets with creativity and tech skills. This experienced and talented team values collaborative relationships with clients and we’re delighted to recognize the contribution of Justin with this well-deserved promotion.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Justin Klug

Prior to joining Capitolis, Justin was Managing Director at Credit Suisse where he led the US rates structuring team and was responsible for developing, executing and monitoring strategic and tactical business lines for the macro franchise. Prior to Credit Suisse, Justin worked in the Cross Asset Solutions and Strategies Long Term Investor effort at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and developed, marketed and executed various cross-asset structuring and solution distribution to institutional clients. Prior to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Justin worked at Deutsche Bank and was responsible for developing, marketing, and executing various structured rate and commodity business lines globally.

Justin received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is a pioneering technology provider for global capital markets. Founded by key industry executives from banking and financial technology, Capitolis’ mission is to build new products and services to address capital markets constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. It will employ Capitolis’ proven expertise in finance, distribution and processing to better connect appropriate capital with the best collaborative solutions to clients all over the world. For further information, please go to our website and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005287/en/