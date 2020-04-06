Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Capri furloughs all North America retail staff, sees stores opening around June 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
The logo of Michael Kors is seen on an outlet store in Metzingen

Capri Holdings Ltd will furlough all its 7,000 retail staff in North America due to the coronavirus outbreak and expects to reopen stores around June 1, the owner of Michael Kors and Versace brands said on Monday.

The company's shares, which have lost more than three-quarters of their value this year, rose nearly 28%, as broader markets rallied on hopes that the pandemic was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit regions.

Shares of rival and Coach owner Tapestry Inc were up about 16%.

Many store-based U.S. retailers, including Kohl's Corp, Macy's Inc and Gap Inc, have indefinitely shut their stores and furloughed tens of thousands of employees, while tapping their credit lines to shore up cash to ride out the hit from the outbreak.

Capri, which had a total of about 17,800 employees at the end of fiscal 2019, said the furloughed employees were eligible for unemployment insurance and other government relief programs.

The Jimmy Choo owner said it would need a smaller workforce once the pandemic ends and was applying for national payroll subsidy programs in various European countries to reduce payroll expense.

"Given our size and scale, we believe that Capri is well-positioned to continue to operate its business despite this unprecedented situation," Chief Executive Officer John Idol said in a statement.

The board's annual cash compensation will be slashed by 50% and several executives, including Idol, designers and Chief Creative Officers Michael Kors and Donatella Versace, will forgo their salary for fiscal 2021, Capri said.

The company, which acquired Versace last year, said it would also look for ways to reduce overall salaries at various levels by about 20% to preserve cash flows.

Capri had total cash and cash equivalents of about $900 million, as of April 1. It has fully drawn $300 million available under a revolving credit facility.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pAlaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines' challenges
RE
03:13pAAA AMERICAN AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION : U.S. Gasoline Demand Plummets Pushing National Average Cheaper
PU
03:13pHuman Services and Housing Analysis of Third COVID-19 Package
PU
03:10pTryTank Experimental Lab launches Dial-A-Priest’
SE
03:08pIrish demand for social benefits soars as coronavirus bites
RE
03:03pBLM : Fort Meade grazing allotments up for bid
PU
03:02pWall Street surges on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths
RE
02:58pFed says it will provide financing against new 'payroll protection' loans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group