Capricorn Investment : Trading Update - 16 August 2018

TRADING STATEMENT

In terms of the Listing Requirements of the Namibian Stock Exchange, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they become aware that the financial results for the period to be reported on next will be significantly different from those of the previous corresponding period, orwhen results are, in the issuer's view, price sensitive and important enough to be made the subject ofa trading update.

Capricorn Group anticipates the group total comprehensive income for the year ended 30 June 2018 to increase between 3% and 8% and basic earnings per share (EPS) to range between -2% and +3% compared to the prior year. The group results for the financial year include a capital profit on the partial sale of a non-core asset and a gain realised on acquisitions. After adjusting for these items, headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended 30 June 2018 are anticipated to decrease between 10% and 15% compared to the prior year. Going forward the earnings from the acquisitions made during the year will contribute to EPS and HEPS.

This trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Capricorn Group external auditors. The results for the year ended 30 June 2018 are expected to be published on or about 23 August 2018.

16 August 2018

