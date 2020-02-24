Log in
Capricorn - consent for exploration drilling in the North Sea

02/24/2020 | 08:47am EST
We have given Capricorn Norge consent for exploration drilling in block 35/8 in the North Sea.

Published: 24 February 2020
  • Exploration drilling

Operator: Capricorn Norge

Well name: 35/8-7 S

Prospectname: Duncan

Productionlicence: 880 and 248 J

Geographicalcoordinates:

  • 61° 16' 08.6249' N
  • 03° 30' 23.1375' E

Water depth: 371 metres

Start-up: March/April 2020

Duration: From 42 to 60 days

Facility: Island Innovator

Contact
Øyvind Midttun
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 34 77
E-mail: oyvind.midttun@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:46:00 UTC
