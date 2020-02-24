Capricorn - consent for exploration drilling in the North Sea
We have given Capricorn Norge consent for exploration drilling in block 35/8 in the North Sea.
Published: 24 February 2020
Operator: Capricorn Norge
Well name: 35/8-7 S
Prospectname: Duncan
Productionlicence: 880 and 248 J
Geographicalcoordinates:
-
61° 16' 08.6249' N
-
03° 30' 23.1375' E
Water depth: 371 metres
Start-up: March/April 2020
Duration: From 42 to 60 days
Facility: Island Innovator
Contact
Øyvind Midttun
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 34 77
E-mail: oyvind.midttun@ptil.no
