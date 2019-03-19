Log in
Capstone : Announces Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

03/19/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, March 19, 2019 - Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) ('Capstone' or the 'Company'), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today's lifestyle, announced today that it will release its Year-End 2018 financial results after the close of financial markets on Monday, April 1, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, in which President and Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wallach and Chief Financial Officer Gerry McClinton will review the Company's financial results, as well as the Company's strategy and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Year End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 689-8562 Internet webcast link available at: www.capstonecompaniesinc.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Tuesday, April 9, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13686341. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript once available.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.

Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com for information on our current product offerings.

For more information, contact:

Company:

Aimee Gaudet
Corporate Secretary
(954) 252-3440, ext. 313

Disclaimer

Capstone Companies Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 18:19:08 UTC
