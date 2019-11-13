Capstone Companies Expands Its Social Media Through Smart Mirror Giveaway Campaign

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle, announced its first giveaway of its newly introduced Capstone Connected Home Smart Mirror, advertised on its social media channels. The Company will be providing five participants the opportunity to win a free Smart Mirror, valued at $599.00 per mirror. This giveaway is a part of a larger strategic marketing plan to raise awareness through social media and drive traffic to the Company’s website, www.capstoneconnectedhome.com in anticipation of its formal launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020.

Jordan Seals, Social Media Strategist, stated, “I am excited about our current promotion to give away five Smart Mirrors. While this is a fantastic prize for the recipients, it has been demonstrated that sweepstakes of this nature provide valuable data for its sponsors. Our main goal is to raise awareness of our product and due to the nature and virality of social sweepstakes, we will greatly benefit from the increased traffic to the website and expand our connection with Capstone’s consumer base.”

Consumers can enter the Company’s giveaway at https://capstoneconnectedhome.com/Giveaway/

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.

Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnectedhome.com for information on our current product offerings.

