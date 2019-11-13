Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capstone Companies Expands Its Social Media Through Smart Mirror Giveaway Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:56am EST

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle, announced its first giveaway of its newly introduced Capstone Connected Home Smart Mirror, advertised on its social media channels. The Company will be providing five participants the opportunity to win a free Smart Mirror, valued at $599.00 per mirror. This giveaway is a part of a larger strategic marketing plan to raise awareness through social media and drive traffic to the Company’s website, www.capstoneconnectedhome.com in anticipation of its formal launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020.

Jordan Seals, Social Media Strategist, stated, “I am excited about our current promotion to give away five Smart Mirrors. While this is a fantastic prize for the recipients, it has been demonstrated that sweepstakes of this nature provide valuable data for its sponsors. Our main goal is to raise awareness of our product and due to the nature and virality of social sweepstakes, we will greatly benefit from the increased traffic to the website and expand our connection with Capstone’s consumer base.”

Consumers can enter the Company’s giveaway at https://capstoneconnectedhome.com/Giveaway/

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.

Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnectedhome.com for information on our current product offerings.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aTWO SIGMA : Launches Venn, A Software Product For Institutional Investors to Manage Risk in Their Portfolios
PR
07:16aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : unveils commercially ready disaggregated cell site gateway solution at TIP '19
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:15aTENCENT : Chinese gaming giant Tencent books 13% third quarter profit drop, misses estimates
RE
07:15aMILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:14aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
07:12aVITAXEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:12aKAMADA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aWALLENSTAM PUBL : becomes an anchor developer in Knivsta Municipality
AQ
07:11aFIVERR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
3'MADE IN GERMANY': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group