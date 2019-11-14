Capstone Companies Reports Third Quarter 2019

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle reported its financial results for the third quarter 2019.

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “our year-to-date numbers are indicative of management’s commitment to containing costs and sustaining revenues while addressing supply chain challenges resulting from China trade disputes.”

Mr. Wallach added, “concurrently the Company has developed and recently released its Smart Mirror program that will drive growth in 2020.”

Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s CFO, commented further, “We would note, these achievements have been financed through operating cash flow and did not result in the incurrence of any debt or interest.”

Webcast and Teleconference to Review Results and Outlook

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss the Company’s corporate strategy and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call can be accessed by dialling (201) 689-8562. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Monday, November 25, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13696116. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript, once available.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Limited, in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer product to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.

Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnectedhome.com for information on our current product offerings.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements consist of words like “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue” and similar words. These statements are based on the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include consumer acceptance of the Company’s products, its ability to deliver new products, the success of its strategy to broaden market channels and the relationships it has with retailers and distributors. Prior success in operations does not necessarily mean success in future operations. The ability of the Company to adequately and affordably fund operations and any growth will be critical to achieving and sustaining any expansion of markets and revenue. The introduction of new products or the expanded availability of products does not mean that the Company will enjoy better financial or business performance. The risks associated with any investment in Capstone Companies, Inc., which is a small business concern and a "penny-stock Company” and, as such, a highly risky investment suitable for only those who can afford to lose such investment, should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Capstone Companies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Contents of referenced URLs are not incorporated into this press release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10-K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash $ 2,306,431 $ 3,822,359 Accounts receivable, net 2,152,341 64,511 Inventories - 27,497 Prepaid and other 136,517 243,876 Income tax refundable 220,207 220,207 Total Current Assets 4,815,496 4,378,450 Property and Equipment: Computer equipment and software 53,819 51,195 Machinery and equipment 202,067 170,567 Furniture and fixtures 6,828 6,828 Less: Accumulated depreciation (185,943) (152,870) Total Property & Equipment 76,771 75,720 Other Non-current Assets: Deposit 26,893 102,805 Goodwill 1,936,020 1,936,020 Total Other Non-current Assets 1,962,913 2,038,825 Total Assets $ 6,855,180 $ 6,492,995 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 915,450 $ 461,446 Deferred rent incentive 33,529 108,844 Income tax payable 11,694 11,694 Total Current Liabilities 960,673 581,984 Long Term Liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities - 12,000 Total Long Term Liabilities - 12,000 Total Liabilities 960,673 593,984 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0- shares - - Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares - - Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 46,752,419 shares at September 30, 2019 and 47,046,364 shares at December 31, 2018 4,677 4,704 Additional paid-in capital 7,076,513 7,092,219 Accumulated deficit (1,186,683) (1,197,912) Total Stockholders' Equity 5,894,507 5,899,011 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 6,855,180 $ 6,492,995 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues, net $ 5,354,190 $ 5,726,145 $ 11,740,814 $ 11,889,520 Cost of sales (4,139,214) (4,395,761) (9,165,140) (9,179,145) Gross Profit 1,214,976 1,330,384 2,575,674 2,710,375 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing 102,193 359,715 329,463 838,323 Compensation 381,795 359,539 1,138,960 1,104,396 Professional fees 112,687 102,532 353,293 394,320 Product development 81,060 95,661 260,823 385,994 Other general and administrative 169,572 232,888 490,835 573,852 Total Operating Expenses 847,307 1,150,335 2,573,374 3,296,885 Operating Income (Loss) 367,669 180,049 2,300 (586,510) Other Income (Expenses): Other Income (Expense), Net 2,610 (1,960) 135 145,330 Interest Expense (3,206) - (3,206) - Total Other Income (Expenses) (596) (1,960) (3,071) 145,330 Income (Loss) Before Tax Benefit 367,073 178,089 (771) (441,180) Provision (Benefit) for Income Tax - 6,000 (12,000) (71,000) Net Income (Loss) $ 367,073 $ 172,089 $ 11,229 $ (370,180) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 ($ 0.01) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 ($ 0.01) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 46,882,538 47,046,364 46,874,256 47,046,364 Diluted 46,882,538 47,046,364 46,874,256 47,046,364 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Preferred Stock Additional Series A Series B Series C Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Total Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2018 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,092,219 $ (1,197,912 ) $ 5,899,011 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 11,025 - 11,025 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (45,470 ) (3 ) (8,612 ) - (8,615 ) Net (Loss) - - - - - - - - - (345,340 ) (345,340 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 - - - - - - 47,000,894 4,701 7,094,632 (1,543,252 ) 5,556,081 (Unaudited) Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 11,025 - 11,025 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (168,530 ) (17 ) (27,246 ) - (27,263 ) Net (Loss) - - - - - - - - - (10,504 ) (10,504 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 - - - - - - 46,832,364 $ 4,684 $ 7,078,411 $ (1,553,756 ) $ 5,529,339 (Unaudited) Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 9,732 - 9,732 Repurchase of shares - - - - - - (79,945 ) (7 ) (11,630 ) - (11,637 ) Net Income - - - - - - - - - 367,073 367,073 Balance at September 30, 2019 - $ - - $ - - $ - 46,752,419 $ 4,677 $ 7,076,513 $ (1,186,683 ) $ 5,894,507 (Unaudited) Balance at December 31, 2017 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,005,553 $ (186,854 ) $ 6,823,403 Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 28,875 - 28,875 Net (Loss) - - - - - - - - - (190,641 ) (190,641 ) Balance at March 31, 2018 - - - - - - 47,046,364 4,704 7,034,428 (377,495 ) 6,661,637 (Unaudited) Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 28,874 - 28,874 Net (Loss) - - - - - - - - - (351,628 ) (351,628 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 - - - - - - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,063,302 $ (729,123 ) $ 6,338,883 (Unaudited) Stock options for compensation - - - - - - - - 17,892 - 17,892 Net Income - - - - - - - - - 172,089 172,089 Balance at September 30, 2018 - $ - - $ - - $ - 47,046,364 $ 4,704 $ 7,081,194 $ (557,034 ) $ 6,528,864 (Unaudited) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (Loss) $ 11,229 $ (370,180) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,072 32,457 Stock based compensation expense 31,782 75,641 Provision (benefit) for deferred income tax (12,000) 32,000 Increase (decrease) in accrued sales allowance (106,448) 153,025 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net (1,981,382) 1,827,100 Decrease in inventories 27,497 132,318 Decrease in prepaid and other 107,359 74,805 (Increase) decrease in deposits 75,912 (1,139) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 454,004 (932,262) Decrease in deferred rent incentive (75,315) - Decrease in income tax payable - (613,088) Increase in income tax refundable - (354,912) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,434,290) 55,765 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (34,123) (130,665) Net cash used in investing activities (34,123) (130,665) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of Shares (47,515) - Net cash used in financing activities (47,515) - Net Decrease in Cash (1,515,928) (74,900) Cash at Beginning of Period 3,822,359 3,668,196 Cash at End of Period $ 2,306,431 $ 3,593,296 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 3,206 $ - Income taxes $ - $ 865,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

