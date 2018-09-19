Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Captain Cannabis No. 2 Buzzes Fan Expo in Time for Legalization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:50am CEST

Canadian comic book artist Verne Andru will be buzzing crowds at Fan Expo Vancouver with the world wide release of the second of his on-going Captain Cannabis series just in time for Canada to legalize pot.

Fan Expo 2018 is at the Vancouver Convention Centre October 12th to 14th with recreational cannabis set to become legal on October 17th.

“This is Captain Cannabis’s second Fan Expo. Fans are fabulous and with legalization literally days away, these are very exciting times,” said Verne.

Published by oKee.comX, “Captain Cannabis No. 2” (ISBN 9780973885170) is available online through Chapters Indigo and select stores now.

Visit www.CaptainCannabis.com for the latest.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aSINO GAS & ENERGY : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
03:50aNATIONAL GRID : Heavy rains, high water
AQ
03:48aMEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Share Purchase Plan
PU
03:47aALDRIDGE MINERALS : Agrees to be Acquired by Virtus Mining B.V.
AQ
03:43aHOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER : Quake-hit Hokkaido thermal power plant restarts
AQ
03:43aMARENICA ENERGY : Raises $1.2 Million
PU
03:38aG1 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
GL
03:33aMETGASCO : South Marshal Island 74 - Update
PU
03:33aMATSA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director’s Interest Notice
PU
03:32aEND OF AN ERA : Family Dollar to close Matthews headquarters; 900 jobs affected
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
2TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
4U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : EXCLUSIVE: Indian police scrutinize major law firm in PNB fraud probe after documents m..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.