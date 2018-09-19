Captain Cannabis No. 2 Buzzes Fan Expo in Time for Legalization

Canadian comic book artist Verne Andru will be buzzing crowds at Fan Expo Vancouver with the world wide release of the second of his on-going Captain Cannabis series just in time for Canada to legalize pot.

Fan Expo 2018 is at the Vancouver Convention Centre October 12th to 14th with recreational cannabis set to become legal on October 17th.

“This is Captain Cannabis’s second Fan Expo. Fans are fabulous and with legalization literally days away, these are very exciting times,” said Verne.

Published by oKee.comX, “Captain Cannabis No. 2” (ISBN 9780973885170) is available online through Chapters Indigo and select stores now.

