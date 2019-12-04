"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Starts Today

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that it has been two years since the global version of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team launched. To commemorate the milestone, the Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary kicked off Wednesday, December 4 in both the Japanese and global versions of the game.

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Campaign Overview

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Monday, January 6 (UTC+9)

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Gift for All

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Monday, December 30 (UTC+9)

All players will receive a set of items simply by logging in during the event period. The gifts include an SSR Tsubasa Ozora wearing the Japan National Team's Official Kit (2006), as seen on the GOLDEN-23 arc of Captain Tsubasa. Be sure to login to get your rewards.

Gift Information:

SSR Tsubasa Ozora (Tsubasa Legend Opens)

Skill Knowledge: Tsubasa Ozora (All Japan Golden 23) x8

Fight, Warriors in Blue. Japan National Team Transfer

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Friday, December 20 (UTC+9)

Players from the new series GOLDEN-23 have finally arrived.

Now is your chance to get Players wearing Japan National Team's Official Kit (2006), including Ken Wakashimazu and Gakuto Igawa, in this special Step-Up Transfer. Furthermore, the Pick-up Players you receive in this Transfer will have a level 10 Main Special Skill.

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Login Bonus Part 1

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Saturday, December 21 (UTC+9)

Receive fantastic rewards every day just for logging in. Players are able to obtain 50 Dreamballs on the first day, followed by other great rewards, such as Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Transfer Tickets and more.

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Event Missions

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Friday, December 20 (UTC+9)

Earn fabulous rewards by participating in the Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Scenarios, League Mode, or Online Mode. Clear Event Missions and receive items such as Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Transfer Tickets, an assortment of Stat Knowledge, and much more.

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Big Thanks Login Bonus

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Monday, January 6 (UTC+9)

In this fantastic login bonus, players will be given a special 10-Transfer Ticket once a day for a maximum of five days during the campaign period. Players from both the Dream Festival and Dream Collection Transfers will be available, and on the fifth 10-Transfer using the ticket, one SSR Player is guaranteed, so be sure to login.

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Mixer Transfer

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Monday, January 6 (UTC+9)

Exchange a combined total of 5 SSR or UR Players in this Mixer Transfer to receive 1 new SSR Player. The resulting new SSR Player will be different from the 5 Players used in the Mixer Transfer, so be sure to check it out.

Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary Celebration Scenario

Event Period: Wednesday, December 4 to Friday, December 20 (UTC+9)

Take part in the special "Worldwide Release 2nd Anniversary" story mode scenarios. Earn Worldwide 2nd Anniversary Medals by scoring goals in your matches and exchange them for fabulous items.

The drop rate for Worldwide 2nd Anniversary Medals will increase if you use Effective Players in your starting line-up. Use Pick-Up Players from the Fight, Warriors in Blue. Japan National Team Transfer to get even more Medals.

About Captain Tsubasa

Created by Yoichi Takahashi, Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese manga that centers on the sport of football. Since premiering in Shueisha's landmark manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump in 1981, the series has grown into a legend that has inspired and delighted countless football fans around the world for decades.

Even after the end of the initial serialization, the story has continued to evolve with new works highlighting the growth and development of main character Tsubasa Ozora. The series' popularity continues to thrive, with Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun finishing its appearance in Shueisha's manga anthology, Grand Jump in 2019, and a special issue called Captain Tsubasa Magazine (title pending) scheduled to be published in 2020.

The series has sold over 70 million volumes in Japan alone. Captain Tsubasa's popularity extends beyond borders, having been translated and published around the world in 20 languages, finding fans and winning the hearts of football lovers around the globe.



Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Title: Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 9.0+

* Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Released: June 13, 2017 Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan, Mainland China,

and South Korea) Supported Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Traditional

Chinese, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, and Thai Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/captain-tsubasa-dream-team/id1293738123



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global&hl=en_US

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with offices in Singapore and Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

