Capterra : Survey Uncovers New Trends in Project Management Software Adoption

New survey reveals price has surpassed ease of use as second biggest concern when purchasing new software tools

Capterra, the leading online resource for business software buyers, today released findings from its latest survey of project management (PM) software users and uncovered new trends related to how these tools are being used to impact purchase, implementation and growth decisions. The study, Project Management User Research Report, reveals functionality has remained the most important factor PMs consider when making software purchasing decisions. Project management software buyers are also now placing much greater emphasis on price, which ranks as the second highest consideration when making purchasing decisions, followed by customer support and ease of use.

“Organizations across industries need project management tools—and many of them needed them yesterday,” said Eileen O’Loughlin, senior project management analyst at Capterra and the survey’s lead analyst. “Nearly 70 percent of users evaluated and purchased PM software in less than six months. This quick adoption shows just how critical PM tools are as businesses look to streamline and improve workflows.”

Key findings of the Capterra Project Management Software User Research Report include:

● Cloud-based PM tools are rising: Sixty percent of users deploy cloud-based solutions on their current PM tools compared to 40 percent that use on-premise/desktop solutions. This reflects the consumer shift towards cloud-based tools that provide access to information and updates in real-time, across all devices.

● Cost is more important than simplicity: Users’ cost-consciousness plays a key role in purchasing decisions: 49 percent of users start their search expecting to pay less than $5,000 annually and 49 percent end up spending that amount.

● Reality meets expectations: Users are largely satisfied with their current PM tools (70 percent of users), reporting positive gains in several areas, specifically improvement in the number of projects completed on time.

● PM software usage is evolving: The most desired project management features are task boards, portfolio management, and gantt charts. Project management software has evolved from tools designed solely for technical users to include tools designed for non-technical business professionals known as “accidental project managers.”

Project management software adoption is on the rise as business leaders understand the importance of increasing operational efficiencies across their organizations—and see the value of project management software in meeting crucial business goals.

Capterra conducted this survey in February 2019 among 400 U.S.-based project management professionals, 197 of which were project management software users. The qualified respondents are decision-makers or have significant involvement with the day-to-day project management at their organization.

