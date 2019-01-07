Capture Amazing Selfies with AEE SELFLY Smart Flying Phone Case Camera Now Shipping

Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2019) – SELFLY Camera Ltd. and global leader in drone and camera technology AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd., today announced that the much anticipated AEE SELFLY™, a 9.8mm / 0.38" slim unique flying camera controlled from your smartphone, is now shipping and available worldwide for an expected retail price of $99.

AEE SELFLY is an autonomous flying camera which can double as a smartphone case or be launched from a thin pocket dock so that it is always with you. More convenient and easy to fly than a drone, SELFLY is a remote camera that can be snapped off its case or out of its dock to fly nearly autonomously and give the user options and angles beyond the arm’s length of a selfie stick. As it hovers in the air, SELFLY waits for commands from your intuitive SELFLY mobile app to capture that perfect image. Serving as “tripod in the air”, SELFLY’s award-winning design is lightweight and portable for capturing instant on-the-go quality selfies.

“We set out to create a new camera concept, one that is always with you, leveraging the best drone technology,” said Hagay Klein, inventor of SELFLY. “Working in the partnership with AEE, a world leader in drone engineering and manufacturing, we’ve accomplished this with SELFLY and I am proud to bring this to market at such an affordable price point."

Simply snap AEE SELFLY from its slim case, set it in the air and take the greatest overview shots. SELFLY boasts “face tracking” where it can sense and follow you for great selfie angles. It has gesture control, optical flow positioning and safe fly features. It is also equipped with 720P video capability, and with two batteries each with a flight time of four minutes and an approximate recharge time of 30 minutes.

SELFLY will be showcased at the exclusive Showstoppers@CES press event on January 8th at 6 pm at the Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas. AEE will also be exhibiting at CES2019 at its booth #25308, LVCC South Hall 2.

SELFLY is now available through www.Selfly.Camera, Amazon.com, at AeeUSA.com, and other consumer electronics outlets for a suggested retail prices of $99. For full specs and features, please visit at www.selfly.camera.

About SELFLY Camera Ltd.

SELFLY Camera is a startup company founded by Dr. Hagay Klein, inventor and pilot, who set out to make the drone evolution accessible to everyone at all times. SELFLY Camera Ltd. is developing the next generation of such products that will use these fundamental ideas to raise innovation to next level and accomplish new incredible product features.

About AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd.

AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd. has been a leader in developing and manufacturing professional, advanced and reliable recording equipment since 1999. This includes UAV drone systems, action cameras such as the MagicCam and police recording equipment. A pioneer in combining wireless audio and video transmission as well as image and processing and intelligent control technologies, AEE products are proudly distributed worldwide in over 55 countries and regions across major retail chain outlets. AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China with offices in Munich, Germany and Walnut, Calif.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005301/en/