Capture Amazing Selfies with AEE SELFLY Smart Flying Phone Case Camera Now Shipping

Consumer Electronics Show (#CES2019) – SELFLY Camera Ltd. and
global leader in drone and camera technology AEE Aviation Technology,
Ltd., today announced that the much anticipated AEE SELFLY™, a 9.8mm /
0.38" slim unique flying camera controlled from your smartphone, is now
shipping and available worldwide for an expected retail price of $99.
AEE SELFLY is an autonomous flying camera which can double as a
smartphone case or be launched from a thin pocket dock so that it is
always with you. More convenient and easy to fly than a drone, SELFLY is
a remote camera that can be snapped off its case or out of its dock to
fly nearly autonomously and give the user options and angles beyond the
arm’s length of a selfie stick. As it hovers in the air, SELFLY waits
for commands from your intuitive SELFLY mobile app to capture that
perfect image. Serving as “tripod in the air”, SELFLY’s award-winning
design is lightweight and portable for capturing instant on-the-go
quality selfies.
“We set out to create a new camera concept, one that is always with you,
leveraging the best drone technology,” said Hagay Klein, inventor of
SELFLY. “Working in the partnership with AEE, a world leader in drone
engineering and manufacturing, we’ve accomplished this with SELFLY and I
am proud to bring this to market at such an affordable price point."
Simply snap AEE SELFLY from its slim case, set it in the air and take
the greatest overview shots. SELFLY boasts “face tracking” where it can
sense and follow you for great selfie angles. It has gesture control,
optical flow positioning and safe fly features. It is also equipped with
720P video capability, and with two batteries each with a flight time of
four minutes and an approximate recharge time of 30 minutes.
SELFLY will be showcased at the exclusive Showstoppers@CES press event
on January 8th at 6 pm at the Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas. AEE will
also be exhibiting at CES2019 at its booth #25308, LVCC South Hall 2.
SELFLY is now available through www.Selfly.Camera,
Amazon.com, at AeeUSA.com, and other consumer electronics outlets for a
suggested retail prices of $99. For full specs and features, please
visit at www.selfly.camera.
About SELFLY Camera Ltd.
SELFLY Camera is a startup company founded by Dr. Hagay Klein, inventor
and pilot, who set out to make the drone evolution accessible to
everyone at all times. SELFLY Camera Ltd. is developing the next
generation of such products that will use these fundamental ideas to
raise innovation to next level and accomplish new incredible product
features.
About AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd.
AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd. has been a leader in developing and
manufacturing professional, advanced and reliable recording equipment
since 1999. This includes UAV drone systems, action cameras such as the
MagicCam and police recording equipment. A pioneer in combining wireless
audio and video transmission as well as image and processing and
intelligent control technologies, AEE products are proudly distributed
worldwide in over 55 countries and regions across major retail chain
outlets. AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China with
offices in Munich, Germany and Walnut, Calif.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005301/en/