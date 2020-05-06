Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capturing Value from Pharma M&A | Experts at Infiniti Research Unveil Critical Considerations for Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article - why pharma M&A is a driver of strategic repositioning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005903/en/

“Pharma M&A has become a common practice for companies that have non-diverse pipelines or have top revenue drugs that are nearing patent expiration and subsequent generic erosion,” says a market research analyst at Infiniti Research.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major sectors that is actively involved in huge mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals, both in terms of numbers of deals and the amount of money spent. Most companies in the sector, especially the big pharma consider pharma M&A as a major factor to bolster innovation and overall growth. Recent research by our pharma industry experts shows that revenues coming from innovations sourced outside of Big Pharma is currently stands at over 45%. Over the years, several large, game-changing deals have continuously and profoundly changed the competitive landscape of the sector, while smaller yet significant transactions remain an integral part of pharma industry operations.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant threat to global pharmaceutical industry. Our business continuity support solutions can help you to combat the business impact of COVID-19. Request a FREE proposal here.

According to industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key consideration for successful M&A include:

  • Achieving Successful Integration Post Pharma M&A: Approximately only 60% of pharma merger deals succeed in the long run. A successful merger is one wherein the resulting company achieves the strategic intentions driving the merger when the deal was initially formed. Mergers that fail often show traits including focusing more attention on back-office integration, cost control, and systems consolidation.
  • Creating business synergies: Revenue increases during pharma M&A can often more difficult to achieve and take longer than expected. During pharma mergers and acquisitions teams must develop strategies such as the degree to which the existing portfolios need to be rationalized, how teams can be used to increase efficiency, how salesforce can be consolidated to remove overlap, and how the projects of each of the brands can be enhanced.
  • Defining the integration strategy: The successful integration of two companies largely depends on having a consistent approach with strategic intent. Guiding principles, priorities, and governance must reflect the logic behind the merger. A reliable integration strategy must be efficient in articulating both financial and nonfinancial goals, as well as risk-mitigation strategies.

Contact us to know the potential impact of COVID-19 on your business and for action plans to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pHALL INVESTOR ALERT : Portnoy Law Announces Filing of Class Action on behalf of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Investors, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Recover Losses
GL
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Emission Control Catalysts Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Automotive Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pTravel Management Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts over USD 600 billion Spend Growth
BU
03:31pLIFEYIELD : 's Advantage Suite® Upgrades Spotlight Social Security Planning and Control in a Storm-Tossed Market
BU
03:30pATTENTION DELTA AIRLINES EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in Delta Stock Held With Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
03:29pNANO MAGIC INC : . Responds to Securities Trading Suspension
AQ
03:29pELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Announces that BrainsGate Received CE Approval
PU
03:29pATTENTION UNITED AIRLINES EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in United Airlines Stock held with Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
03:28pMICROSOFT : unveils new PC models, eyes sales under social-distancing
AQ
03:27pATTENTION AMERICAN AIRLINES EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in American Airlines Stock held with Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group