Cara Dillon Named Vice President of Product Delivery at Beacon Healthcare Systems

Beacon Healthcare Systems announced today the appointment of Cara Dillon to the newly created position of vice president of product delivery. Beacon is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies.

Dillon joins Beacon from Coast Healthcare Management where, as director of information services, she provided leadership and guidance for the applications and infrastructure areas within the organization. For 12 years prior, Dillon was a key member of the IT team at Molina Healthcare, most recently leading multiple transformational projects as that company’s associate vice president of IT applications. Over her nearly 30-year career, Dillon also worked as project manager at PacifiCare Health System and Capgemini Ernst & Young Consulting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ohio University.

“Cara’s career has been built by dedicating her energy to helping organizations in the managed care industry implement diverse programs and projects through the right mix of business process and technology solutions,” said Beacon CEO Ken Stockman. “At Beacon she’ll be applying her extensive experience and creative thinking to helping evolve our delivery process in ways that best serve the needs and sought-after solutions of our growing roster of clients.”

Beacon Healthcare Systems is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies, providing health plans of all sizes and sponsorships with customizable and scalable SaaS (Service as a Software) solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn to when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005562/en/