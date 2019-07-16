Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum Featuring FedRAMP Solutions and Successes in Washington D.C., July 24, 2019

Numerous government agencies have achieved remarkable progress in the adoption of cloud. During presentations and panel discussions, government and industry leaders will share these stories, focusing on how agencies are leveraging the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to speed and secure cloud migrations.
The event will also feature the FedRAMP Marketplace Technology Showcase, a valuable networking and market research tool for government IT practitioners. This immersive technological learning experience features more than 40 Carahsoft vendors whose solutions are FedRAMP Ready, In-Process and Authorized.
WHO:
FedRAMP leaders, government executives and industry experts will discuss best practices for leveraging FedRAMP to secure agency cloud migrations and navigating the authorization process for cloud services offerings. Invited government speakers and panelists include (view complete agenda here):
Congressman Gerry Connolly
Suzette Kent, Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
Anil Cheriyan, Director & Deputy Commissioner, Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration (GSA)
Ashley Mahan, Acting Director of FedRAMP, GSA
Dana Deasy, CIO, Department of Defense
Douglas Perry, Deputy CIO, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Gundeep Ahluwalia, CIO, Department of Labor
Luis Coronado, CISO, Department of Homeland Security
3PAO Panelists: Corey Clements, Director, Security Program Services, SecureIT; Gary Guercio, Managing Principal, FedRAMP & Assessment Services, Coalfire Systems Inc.; Stephen Halbrook, Principal, Schellman & Company, LLC
Vendors sponsoring and participating in the event include:
Acquia
Adobe Inc.
Akamai Technologies
Amazon Web Services
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
BlackBerry Limited
Broadcom Inc.
CoSo Cloud LLC
Databricks
Dell/Virtustream
Dell Boomi
DocuSign Inc.
Druva
Effectual, Inc.
FireEye, Inc.
Google Cloud
Granicus
Hootsuite Inc.
Ivanti
Lookout, Inc.
McAfee, LLC
Okta, Inc.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Project Hosts, Inc.
Qualtrics®
Red Hat, Inc.
Salesforce.com, Inc.
SAP NS2
Seagate Technology LLC
ServiceNow
Slack Technologies, Inc.
Smartsheet Inc.
Snowflake Inc.
Splunk Inc.
Valimail
VMware, Inc.
Zscaler, Inc.
WHEN:
7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A networking reception will follow the closing keynote at 4:00 p.m.
ISC2 members are eligible to earn eight (8) CPE credits for attending.
