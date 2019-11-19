Carahsoft Awarded LinkedIn Learning Master Vendor of Record Agreement to Help Government of Ontario Workforces Build Skills for the Future

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a Master Vendor of Record (VOR) Agreement to provide LinkedIn Learning , an online education platform, to the Ontario Public Service (OPS). This Master Agreement makes LinkedIn Learning available to public sector entities that fall under the OPS across the province, including government agencies, public safety organizations and healthcare institutions.



This Master Agreement supports OPS’s workforce training and reskilling goals under the larger VOR Number OSS-00536904 for Learning and Training Services. Specifically, Carahsoft’s agreement makes more than 15,000 online courses on business, creative and technical topics available under the Digital Learning Service Category. The agreement is signed through May 15, 2021 with two additional option years for a total period of performance through 2023.

“We are excited to make this educational resource available to the public sector workforce of Ontario,” said Tiffany Goddard, Director of the LinkedIn Learning team at Carahsoft. “As the Canadian government works to achieve its digital transformation goals, offering the latest training courses on technology and workplace best practices ensures that Ontario’s public servants can remain responsive to evolving expectations from their citizens and new modernization initiatives.”

LinkedIn Learning’s online courses enable a highly skilled, responsive public sector workforce in the Province of Ontario, which parallels a foundational theme outlined under the Government of Canada’s Digital Operations Strategic Plan for achieving digital governance: a digitally enabled public service.

“We’re thrilled that the Ontario Public Service and public sector entities that fall under OPS will use LinkedIn Learning to help their workforce build and develop the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Deanna Grady, Head of Government Sales North America for LinkedIn. “Ontario Public Service’s commitment to continuous learning is a huge step to close today’s skills gaps and help their workforce gain the skills they need to achieve their goals.”

The VOR arrangement for Learning and Training Services is intended to streamline the delivery and consumption of services in addition to reducing the burden associated with the traditional acquisition process for both government customers and vendors. This procurement vehicle also supports the capacity of the OPS to achieve its goal of a workforce able to adapt quickly and effectively in response to new priorities and challenges, as well as developing and retaining skilled, knowledgeable employees.

LinkedIn Learning is available to OPS entities through Carahsoft under VOR Number OSS-00536904. For procurement information, contact the LinkedIn Learning team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or LinkedIn@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As the holder of several SLSA contracts and the holder and distributor of several provincial contracts, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping public sector agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver many solutions to the Canadian government including LinkedIn, ServiceNow, Adobe, Red Hat, Broadcom, Hootsuite, Salesforce, Enterprise DB and UiPath, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

