Carahsoft Hosts Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference in Washington D.C., October 16, 2019
10/03/2019 | 12:02pm EDT
RESTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host this year’s Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference (ADGTC) on Wednesday, October 16th, in Washington, D.C. This one-day event provides insight into digital transformation and customer experience (CX) best practices as well as larger digital government trends and how legislation, including OMB Circular A-11 Section 280, the 21st Century IDEA, the President’s Management Agenda and FedRAMP, is improving citizen experience across government.
This year’s event offers attendees four tactical learning tracks to tailor the experience and improve agencies’ best practices in several areas. These tracks include:
Web Modernization
Outreach & Engagement
Forms & Document Transformation
Digital Learning Experience
Participants will not only gain insights in each of these areas, but will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on classroom sessions to experience Adobe’s tools, speak with technical experts to answer questions and attend interactive demonstrations, in addition to networking with government peers and Adobe leaders in an interactive pavilion.
Attendees may earn up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits for participating in the conference.
WHO:
The conference will feature public sector leaders and Adobe experts, including:
Dorothy Aronson, Chief Information Officer, National Science Foundation
Ashley McGowan, Chief Digital Communications Officer, U.S. Department of Justice
Stacey Palosky, Director of Digital Communications, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Industry leaders and subject matter experts include:
John Landwehr, Vice President & Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Adobe
Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Government Solutions, Adobe
