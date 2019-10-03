Log in
Carahsoft Hosts Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference in Washington D.C., October 16, 2019

10/03/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

RESTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host this year’s Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference (ADGTC) on Wednesday, October 16th, in Washington, D.C. This one-day event provides insight into digital transformation and customer experience (CX) best practices as well as larger digital government trends and how legislation, including OMB Circular A-11 Section 280, the 21st Century IDEA, the President’s Management Agenda and FedRAMP, is improving citizen experience across government.

This year’s event offers attendees four tactical learning tracks to tailor the experience and improve agencies’ best practices in several areas. These tracks include:

  • Web Modernization
  • Outreach & Engagement
  • Forms & Document Transformation
  • Digital Learning Experience

Participants will not only gain insights in each of these areas, but will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on classroom sessions to experience Adobe’s tools, speak with technical experts to answer questions and attend interactive demonstrations, in addition to networking with government peers and Adobe leaders in an interactive pavilion.

Attendees may earn up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits for participating in the conference.

WHO:

The conference will feature public sector leaders and Adobe experts, including:

  • Dorothy Aronson, Chief Information Officer, National Science Foundation
  • Ashley McGowan, Chief Digital Communications Officer, U.S. Department of Justice
  • Stacey Palosky, Director of Digital Communications, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Industry leaders and subject matter experts include:

  • John Landwehr, Vice President & Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Adobe
  • Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Government Solutions, Adobe
  • Craig Abod, President, Carahsoft Technology Corp.
  • Scott Biegel, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Helen Corin, Senior Product Specialist, Adobe
  • Paul Cress, Solution Consultant, Adobe
  • Bridgette Darling, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Adobe
  • Paul Gilbertson, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Steve Gottwals, Technical Director, Security Solutions, Adobe
  • Michelle Hellmuth, Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Mark Middleton, Customer Success Manager, Adobe
  • Justin Miller, Director of Customer Success, Email on Acid
  • Collin Pin, Marketing Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Keith Winderlich, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Jeffrey Young, Solution Consultant Manager, Adobe

View the full list of speakers here and the agenda here.

Join Adobe, Carahsoft and our exhibiting sponsors for networking throughout the conference. This year’s conference is sponsored by:

  • Argil DX
  • CDW-G
  • CoSo Cloud
  • Emergent
  • EnvolveMedia
  • Four Point Technology
  • Hootsuite
  • Information Analysis Incorporated
  • ServiceNow
  • ThinkB!G.LearnSmart

WHEN:

7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019

WHERE:

Grand Hyatt Washington
1000 H Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Directions and Information

REGISTER:

Register at the 2019 Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference website to reserve your spot and take full advantage of a day of digital transformation best practices, tips and tricks. Attendance is complimentary. For more information, contact Reema Awad at (703) 889-9708 or Reema.Awad@Carahsoft.com for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Adobe, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@Carahsoft.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
