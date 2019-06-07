Log in
Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C., June 11-12, 2019

06/07/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va. , June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 15 vendors at this year’s AWS Public Sector Summit. The Summit will feature more than 160 workshops and learning sessions, 100+ AWS partners and over 13,000 attendees. The event brings together experts in machine learning, cloud services, database migration and security, and includes numerous networking opportunities.

Carahsoft is an authorized Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector distributor with years of experience bringing AWS’s leading cloud solutions and VMware Cloud on AWS to government agencies across multiple public sector contracts and Carahsoft’s reseller network. In addition, the company has collaborated with AWS to add multiple technology partners to the AWS Marketplace.

WHO:

Visit Carahsoft at Booth #419 and our vendor partners highlighted below to learn about and attend demos from a variety of security and cloud service providers. Also join us for a networking reception from 7 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Long View Gallery.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

  • GitLab (#419A)
  • MicroFocus (#419B)
  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (#419C)
  • Veritas Technologies LLC (#419D)

Partners showcasing demos in Carahsoft’s booth (#419):

  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (June 12)
  • Cloudbolt (June 12)
  • Gigamon (June 11)
  • HyTrust (June 11)
  • MongoDB (June 12)
  • Puppet (June 12)
  • Recorded Future (June 12)
  • Saviynt Inc. (June 11)
  • Tintri by DDN (June 11)

Additional Carahsoft Partners exhibiting at the summit:

  • Accellion, Inc. (#702)
  • Alfresco Software, Inc. (#718)
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (#752)
  • Cloudbees (#712)
  • Databricks (#647)
  • Dell (#110)
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (#119)
  • FireEye, Inc. (#615)
  • McAfee, LLC (#612)
  • New Relic (#603)
  • SAP NS2 (#741)
  • Nutanix (#225)
  • Okta, Inc. (#714)
  • Palo Alto Networks (#553)
  • Rackspace Inc. (#654)
  • Red Hat, Inc. (#353)
  • Symantec Corporation (#707)
  • Tableau Software (#525)
  • TrendMicro Inc. (#413)
  • Tyler Technologies Inc. (#801)
  • VMware, Inc. (#425)
  • Zscaler (#818)

Additional Carahsoft Partners sponsoring the event:

  • Confluent, Inc.
  • GCN
  • GovLoop
  • Sailpoint Technologies Inc

Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available via the company’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

WHEN:                  

Tuesday - Wednesday, June 11-12, 2019

WHERE:

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mt Vernon Place NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion or the networking reception, contact Molly Tomevi at (703) 889-9704, email AWSmarketing@carahsoft.com or visit the event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Amazon Web Services, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
