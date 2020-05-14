Log in
Carahsoft Named 2019 FireEye Global Distributor of the Year

05/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Global Distributor of the Year by FireEye.  The award was presented at FireEye Momentum 2020, the company’s annual sales kick-off. Each award recognizes the achievements of the top FireEye partners in 2019, highlighting their contributions to help protect customers around the world and also the growth of their security business with FireEye.

“We are honored to be recognized again by FireEye as an entrusted distributor,” said Chris Clarke, Director of the FireEye partnership at Carahsoft. “It is great to have a partner that shares our passion for protecting customers against even the most sophisticated attacks. FireEye is well positioned to support this goal with its wealth of expertise, intelligence and technical offerings. We look forward to working with them and our reseller partners on innovative cybersecurity strategies in 2020 and beyond.”

Carahsoft and FireEye began their partnership in May 2012. Based on its success, Carahsoft’s role was quickly expanded beyond the Federal government to support sales efforts into state and local government, education, and healthcare markets. Today, as the Master Government Aggregator™ for FireEye, Carahsoft continues to work diligently with its resellers to increase demand for FireEye solutions and deliver threat intelligence and security technologies throughout the public sector.  

“Carahsoft redefines what it means to be a value-added distributor with the way they embrace demand generation, marketing and dedicated support. By adopting this approach over the last eight years, its team has delivered year-over-year growth in the U.S. public sector market with us,” said Chris Carter, Vice President of Americas Channels at FireEye. “They are forward thinking and able to articulate the value of FireEye offerings to the market very well. We not only consider them a partner, but a true extension of the FireEye team.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver FireEye, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
