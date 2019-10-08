Log in
Carahsoft Named a ServiceNow Public Sector Distributor in Canada

10/08/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that ServiceNow has named Carahsoft one of its public sector distributors in Canada. This expansion in the companies’ existing partnership makes ServiceNow’s solutions available to all levels of the Government of Canada, including federal, provincial, territorial, municipal and Crown corporations.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will leverage its Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) Contract, held through Public Services and Procurement Canada, to distribute ServiceNow products and services. In addition, Carahsoft will work with its reseller partners within Canada to leverage additional contracts to reach new public sector customers and expand the reach of ServiceNow’s solutions.

ServiceNow supports enterprise-level digital transformation initiatives through a phased approach, automating processes across all departments, such as Human Resources, IT and Customer Service. Specifically, the ServiceNow platform enables three of the foundational themes outlined under the Government of Canada’s Digital Operations Strategic Plan for achieving digital governance: modern technology and modern information practices, a digitally enabled public service, and good digital governance.

“We are proud to sign this new agreement with ServiceNow to expand the reach of their leading digital workflows platform into the Canadian marketplace,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President at Carahsoft. “Our team and ServiceNow partners are poised to build out a focused public sector program and bring the benefits of the ServiceNow platform to all levels of the Canadian government as they pursue their digital governance objectives.”

ServiceNow’s solutions are available to the Canadian public sector through Carahsoft’s SLSA Contract #EN578-100808/241/EE and the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the ServiceNow Canada team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or ServiceNowCanada@Carahsoft.com; or visit the dedicated ServiceNow Canada resource center.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder and the holder of several SLSA contracts, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping public sector agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver ServiceNow, Adobe, Red Hat, Broadcom, Hootsuite, LinkedIn, Enterprise DB and UiPath, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@Carahsoft.com

Primary Logo


