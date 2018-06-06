Carbochim : Comunicat plata dividende an 2018_06.06.2019_en

PRESS RELEASE

CARBOCHIM SA notifies company shareholders that it starts paying dividends distributed from the net profit of 2018, according to OGMS Resolution number 1 / 24 April 2019 published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part IV, number 2244/24 May 2019.

The gross dividend per share is of 0.30 Lei and the corresponding tax applied to dividends shall be withheld in statutory rates.

The shareholders entitled to receive dividends are those registered in Shareholders Register on the date of recording approved by OGMS, 21 May 2019respectively (former date 30 May 2019) and the payment date is 11 June 2019.

Dividends payment shall be made pursuant dispositions of article 86, paragraph 5, of Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulations 5/2018 in period 11 June 2019 - 31 December 2019 by Depozitarul Central SA and after this period by CARBOCHIM SA.

The expenditure corresponding to dividends payment is to be in charge of shareholders.

The methods of payment of dividends are:

Payment into shareholders' accounts opened with entities , as Financial Investment Services Companies, Banks or Custodian Banks (partaking to clearing, settlement and register system), shall be made without submitting supplementary documents.

By wire bank transfer in compliance with shareholders' requirements submitted directly to Depozitarul Central , (in Lei accounts opened in Romania, in situation of shareholders which are not represented by an agent according to point I).

Shareholders who has not entered into a contract with an agent (Financial Investment Services Companies, Banks or Custodian Banks) who chose for bank wire transfer option must submit to Depozitarul Central the Collection Form IBAN Code(form available on www.depozitarulcentral.ro) accompanied by:

1. Shareholders natural persons:

valid ID in copy which shall be legible, with CNP (personal code) certified by its owner as « true copy »;

bank statement or other bank issued document (signed and sealed) by which is confirmed the account existence on financial instruments holder's name, indicating IBAN, in original;

the copy of the documents certifying request signatory party's quality of legal or conventional representative if needed - certified by the holder as « true copy »;

