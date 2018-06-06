Carbochim : Comunicat plata dividende an 2018_06.06.2019_en

PRESS RELEASE
CARBOCHIM SA notifies company shareholders that it starts paying dividends distributed from the net profit of 2018, according to OGMS Resolution number 1 / 24 April 2019 published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part IV, number 2244/24 May 2019.
The gross dividend per share is of 0.30 Lei and the corresponding tax applied to dividends shall be withheld in statutory rates.
The shareholders entitled to receive dividends are those registered in Shareholders Register on the date of recording approved by OGMS, 21 May 2019respectively (former date 30 May 2019) and the payment date is 11 June 2019.
Dividends payment shall be made pursuant dispositions of article 86, paragraph 5, of Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulations 5/2018 in period 11 June 2019 - 31 December 2019 by Depozitarul Central SA and after this period by CARBOCHIM SA.
The expenditure corresponding to dividends payment is to be in charge of shareholders.
The methods of payment of dividends are:
-
Payment into shareholders' accounts opened with entities, as Financial Investment Services Companies, Banks or Custodian Banks (partaking to clearing, settlement and register system), shall be made without submitting supplementary documents.
-
By wire bank transfer in compliance with shareholders' requirements submitted directly to Depozitarul Central, (in Lei accounts opened in Romania, in situation of shareholders which are not represented by an agent according to point I).
Shareholders who has not entered into a contract with an agent (Financial Investment Services Companies, Banks or Custodian Banks) who chose for bank wire transfer option must submit to Depozitarul Central the Collection Form IBAN Code(form available on www.depozitarulcentral.ro) accompanied by:
1. Shareholders natural persons:
-
valid ID in copy which shall be legible, with CNP (personal code) certified by its owner as « true copy »;
-
bank statement or other bank issued document (signed and sealed) by which is confirmed the account existence on financial instruments holder's name, indicating IBAN, in original;
-
the copy of the documents certifying request signatory party's quality of legal or conventional representative if needed - certified by the holder as « true copy »;
2. Shareholder legal persons:
-
copy of the Certificate of Company Incorporation - certified by the holder as « true copy »;
-
copy of the document certifying the quality of company legal representative (company certificate issued by the Trade Register Office / similar entity - for foreign nationality entities) - certified by the holder as « true copy »;
-
copy of the documents certifying request signatory party quality of legal or conventional representative if needed certified by the holder as « true copy »;
-
bank statement or bank issued document (signed and sealed) by which is confirmed the account existence on holder's name - legal person, indicating IBAN, in original;
The Collection Forms IBAN Code shall be sent to the following address: Depozitarul
Central SA - Bucuresti, Bd. Carol I nr.34-36, sector 2 or shall be submitted at Depozitarul Central's address.
-
-
Payment through BRD- for the shareholders which are not represented by an agent according to point I and / or have not communicated an account to Depozitarul Central according to point II - is made as follows:
-
Cashdistribution of dividends to the shareholders who have not an opened account with an agent, natural persons, at their requests at BRD's counterrs. Except for those chosing for bank wire transfer under the conditions provided in this notification, in compliance with the legal provisions applying to cash payments (pursuant Law 70/2015 in force from 8 May 2015, the amounts released to beneficiaries are limited to daily amount of 10,000 Lei/day).
-
Bank wiredividends distribution to the shareholders who do not have an account opened with an agent, natural and legal persons or entities with no legal personality, at their requests at BRD's counters.
Dividends payment (in cash and bank wire transfer) at BRD's counters are to be made according to the following documents:
-
Resident natural personswho appear personally to the counter shall cash the amounts of money pursuant the ID with personal code (CNP)
-
Non-residentpersonswho appear personally to the counter shall cash the amounts of money pursuant the passport with the series and the number corresponding to that in Depozitarul Central records.
-
In situation ofpersons aged under 14the payment of the amounts of money shall be made to the legal representative, namely to the minor child's guardian / parent,
according to the following documents: shareholder's birth certificate whit CNP + 1 true copy of it (the copy is withheld), the deed certifying the guardianship in case of a guardian who is not one of the parents + 1 true copy of it (the copy shall be withheld) and guardian's / parent's ID + 1 true copy of it (the copy shall be withheld).
-
In case ofnatural persons under guardianship, the payment of the amounts of money shall be done by means of the guardian of that person on the basis of the following documents: the shareholder's ID with CNP + 1 true copy (the copy shall be withheld), the legal deed certifying guardianship + 1 true copy of it (the copy shall be withheld) and guardian's ID + 1 true copy of it (the copy shall be withheld).
-
In case ofnatural persons empowering other person to this extent, the payment of the amounts of money shall be made to the empowered agent of that person, based on the following documents: special power of attorney certified by a notary public comprising the authority to obtain the amounts of money released, issued by the notary office not later than 3 years before that date the payment is made, excepting the case the power of attorney has a validity term higher than 3 years and it is valid on the date the payment is made + 1 true copy (the copy shall be withheld) and empowered agent ID + 1 true copy (the copy shall be withheld).
-
Inco-ownerscase, the payments shall be processed as all co-owners personally appear to the counter or by means of a legal and / or conventional representative.
-
In case oflegal persons, the payment shall be processed according to the following documents:
-
-
The Certificate of incorporation / registration of the legal person / entity with the Trade Register / other similar document certifying the legal person / entity recording with the competent authority + 1 copy to be withheld by the Payment Agent.
-
Legal representative's ID or according to the case of the empowered person
-
The Certificate of the Trade Register / the similar document issued by the competent authority dated no later than 3 months indicated the legal representative of the company + 1 copy to be withheld by the Payment Agent.
-
Power of attorney notary public certified in original or certified copy (the copy shall be withheld by the Payment Agent) if applies.
In case of bank wire payments within other bank than BRD the aforementioned documents shall be accompanied also by a bank statement certified by the bank where dividends transfer is required or a certifying document issued by the bank indicating the aforementioned bank account holder. The account holder may be only the shareholder or as applies its empowered person.
Net dividends payment shall not be made at Payment Agent counters in the following conditions:
-
to the shareholders' whose CNP in the papers submitted to the counter is not similar with that in the records of the Payment Agent and received from the Depozitarul Central. They shall be directed to Depozitarul Central.
-
to shareholders' heirs on the basis of certificates of inheritance. They shall be directed to Depozitarul Central.
The Payment Agent may pay in cash within the limit of the amounts settled in the applicable legislation.
The documents submitted in a foreign language shall be accompanied by notary public certified translation into Romania and if issued by a foreign authority these must bear Apostille or other equivalent, as applies.
After 31 December 2019, dividends payment shall be made directly by CARBOCHIM SA by bank wire transfer or in cash at company's pay office, based on the aforementioned documents. After this date, the claims for dividends payment may be sent through mail to the address: P-ta 1 Mai nr.3, Cluj-Napoca, cod postal 400058 by fax to the number 0264/437.026 or to e-mail: mihaela.barabula@carbochim.ro.
The procedure of dividends distribution is available also on company's site on the web page www.carbochim.ro, ACTIONARI (SHAREHOLDERS) section, AN (YEAR) 2019.
Additional data upon dividends payment procedure may be asked for from DEPOZITARUL CENTRAL on telephone: 021-40.858.56,021-40.859.23 or by e-mail: dividende@depozitarulcentral.ro.
Managing Director,
Viorel Popoviciu, Engineer
