Carbon Black : Appoints Steve Webber As Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Mar 19, 2019

Webber previously served as COO and CFO of BackOffice Associates

WALTHAM, Mass., March 19, 2019 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud-delivered, next-generation endpoint security, today announced that Steve Webber, a seasoned industry leader with more than 25 years of financial management and executive leadership, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Webber joins Carbon Black from BackOffice Associates, where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO. Prior to BackOffice Associates, he was the CFO at Cynosure (NASDAQ: CYNO), where he managed Investor Relations, Global Services, IT and the Finance function. He spent 19 years at EMC Corporation (NYSE: EMC) and was promoted to leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including corporate finance, international finance and business partner roles supporting the Enterprise Software Division and Global Enterprise Services. In his last role at EMC, prior to its acquisition by Dell, Webber was Senior Vice President and CFO of Virtustream, a $450 million stand-alone subsidiary focused on the enterprise cloud market, encompassing storage cloud, enterprise cloud and managed services.

'Steve is an accomplished financial executive with deep experience in the software industry,' said Patrick Morley, CEO at Carbon Black. 'With his strong background in corporate finance, investor relations and executive leadership, Steve brings a wealth of experience and proven performance to Carbon Black as we continue to invest in our future growth.'

'I believe Carbon Black is well positioned to disrupt the Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) market and help enterprises as they navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape,' said Webber. 'I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help lead the company's financial direction as we pursue continued innovation and growth in the future.'

Webber earned a bachelor's degree from Babson College and his MBA from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

