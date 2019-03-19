Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carbon Black : Appoints Steve Webber As Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Mar 19, 2019

Webber previously served as COO and CFO of BackOffice Associates

WALTHAM, Mass., March 19, 2019 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud-delivered, next-generation endpoint security, today announced that Steve Webber, a seasoned industry leader with more than 25 years of financial management and executive leadership, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Webber joins Carbon Black from BackOffice Associates, where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO. Prior to BackOffice Associates, he was the CFO at Cynosure (NASDAQ: CYNO), where he managed Investor Relations, Global Services, IT and the Finance function. He spent 19 years at EMC Corporation (NYSE: EMC) and was promoted to leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including corporate finance, international finance and business partner roles supporting the Enterprise Software Division and Global Enterprise Services. In his last role at EMC, prior to its acquisition by Dell, Webber was Senior Vice President and CFO of Virtustream, a $450 million stand-alone subsidiary focused on the enterprise cloud market, encompassing storage cloud, enterprise cloud and managed services.

'Steve is an accomplished financial executive with deep experience in the software industry,' said Patrick Morley, CEO at Carbon Black. 'With his strong background in corporate finance, investor relations and executive leadership, Steve brings a wealth of experience and proven performance to Carbon Black as we continue to invest in our future growth.'

'I believe Carbon Black is well positioned to disrupt the Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) market and help enterprises as they navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape,' said Webber. 'I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help lead the company's financial direction as we pursue continued innovation and growth in the future.'

Webber earned a bachelor's degree from Babson College and his MBA from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

To learn more about Carbon Black's management team, visit: https://www.carbonblack.com/company/team/.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in endpoint security dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The company's big data and analytics platform, the CB Predictive Security Cloud (PSC), consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers' behavior patterns, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,000 global customers, including 34 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company's partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world's leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black's technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Carbon Black Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 13:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aNew Transformative Insurance Options Coming for New York Drivers and Homeowners
BU
10:01aUBS : Financial Services Inc. Father/Son Team Makes Forbes 2019 Best-in-State List
BU
10:01aMCAFEE : Unveils Integration with Microsoft Teams to Secure and Manage Collaboration in the Cloud
BU
10:01aU.S. BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
10:01a2018 : A Spectacular Year for IN-RGY
GL
10:01aCentinel Spine Appoints Dirk M. Kuyper and Gregory Rainey to its Board of Directors
PR
10:01aNational association for proton therapy awards dr. george laramore lifetime achievement award
GL
10:01aTETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED : U.S. Shareholders Tax Reporting Information
PR
10:01aRita & Alex Hillman Foundation Issues Two New RFP's for the Hillman Emergent Innovation Program and the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation Program
GL
10:01aLook for Calorie Information When Eating Out
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.