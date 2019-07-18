Log in
Carbon Black : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019

07/18/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

Jul 18, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Carbon Black
(NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Carbon Black will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (866) 394-4596 (domestic) or (210) 874-7849 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the 'Events' page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 15, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with passcode 8478928.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers' behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,300 global customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company's partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world's leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black's technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau, ICR
investorrelations@carbonblack.com
646-277-1251

Media Relations
Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Director of Global Communications
rmurphy@carbonblack.com
917-693-2788

Disclaimer

Carbon Black Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 21:44:05 UTC
About