Carbon Health Urgent Care Clinics Deliver Next Generation Diagnostic Imaging Results with Radiology Platform from Braid Health

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braid Health, a digital health innovation company that develops AI-powered diagnostic tools for radiology, today announced that Carbon Health, a technology-enabled healthcare provider designed from the ground up to put patient care first, has integrated the Braid Health diagnostic platform at its urgent care clinics across California. The two companies also announced a joint initiative to compile and publish the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical Data Repository, a repository of clinical characteristics of patients tested for COVID-19 to accelerate information sharing among providers and facilitate studies on COVID-19 signs, symptoms, stages and care plans.

"Braid Health built a diagnostic platform from the ground up with speed, security and mobility in mind," said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. "After using this solution at our urgent care clinics, we have realized a significantly faster turnaround time on diagnostic imaging results. This allows our providers to review and address issues with patients immediately, before they are discharged, and deliver a truly seamless, world-class experience that our patients have come to expect."

In fact, The Joint Commission reports up to 36% of imaging results are never communicated to patients due to operational inefficiencies, which can mean the difference between a treatable problem and an inoperable one.

Carbon Health is using the end-to-end diagnostic imaging solution from Braid Health, which leverages board-certified radiologists for remote diagnostics. By integrating the Braid Health platform with Carbon Health's proprietary electronic medical record (EMR), providers can access patient vitals and indications to help inform the remote radiology diagnosis, and send results to the EMR with a link to the patient's X-rays. Patients can use Carbon Health's mobile app, which provides seamless access to their medical records, to receive their results and images in real time.

"We deliver faster, more accurate results by combining artificial intelligence with the expertise of board-certified radiologists," said Kevin Quennesson, CEO and co-founder of Braid Health. "Carbon Health is known for innovative technology that meets patients' high expectations for a modern, technology-enabled experience, making it a perfect partner for us as we aim to solve the problem of universal access to imaging expertise. Our common goal is to empower providers and patients."

Braid Health and Carbon Health are also the first to release an open clinical and imaging data repository of patients tested for COVID-19 with test results, radiology reports, vitals and symptoms of each case. In the spirit of digitization and global collaboration, #CovidLiveData aims to help patients and providers make the right decisions, and enable scientists and researchers to find solutions to this global pandemic.

Braid solutions are investigational devices in the United States and limited by U.S. Federal Law to investigational use.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is the technology-enabled healthcare provider designed from the ground up to put patient-care first. By combining technology with modern clinics, it delivers a uniquely seamless experience from virtual care to in-person care to meet patients where they are. Through its end-to-end technology platform that dramatically improves clinical efficiency, Carbon Health has rebuilt care delivery to enable physicians to focus on care and spend more time with their patients. Patient experience is further enhanced through the Carbon Health mobile app where patients can easily see all of their health records, book appointments, make payments or conduct a video visit from anywhere. With a team of engineers, designers and expert physicians, Carbon Health removes the boundaries to high-quality, transparent and personal care and envisions making patient-centric, world-class care accessible and a reality for everyone. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco with clinics across California. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com .

About Braid.Health

Braid Health is a digital health innovation company focused on the development and delivery of an AI powered diagnostic collaboration platform for radiology and the healthcare industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded in 2018 by Kevin Quennesson and Alessandro Sabatelli, developers behind the Apple Watch, iPhone and Siri. The company is backed by Lux Capital and other prominent investors including former Twitter CEO and COO Dick Costolo and Adam Bain. To learn more, visit braid.health .

