CardLinx Announces 2020's Top 20 Women in Digital Commerce

The CardLinx Association releases list of industry-leading women executives

Twenty women have been recognized for outstanding leadership and achievement in digital commerce. These executives were selected by The CardLinx Association, the global non-profit trade association, for their innovative leadership approaches and breakthrough innovation advancing their organizations and the industry. CardLinx members include Microsoft, Samsung, Mastercard, Discover, FIS, Bank of America, Transunion and Rakuten, among others, in 20 countries and four continents.

“We’re pleased to announce 2020’s list of women leaders excelling in retailing, fin-tech, digital advertising, mobile payments, banking, card-linked offers and loyalty,” said Silvio Tavares, CardLinx President and CEO. “These executives are leading boldly in the face of change by re-evaluating, repositioning and retooling the way digital commerce is done.”

This year’s top 20 women in digital commerce are:

Margaret Keane , CEO, Board Member, Synchrony Financial; Board Member, Allstate

, CEO, Board Member, Synchrony Financial; Board Member, Allstate Pauline Dollé-Labbé , CMO, 24S-LVMH

, CMO, 24S-LVMH Lynne Laube , CEO, Co-Founder, Cardlytics

, CEO, Co-Founder, Cardlytics Stephanie Ferris , COO, FIS

, COO, FIS Judith McKenna , President, CEO, Walmart International

, President, CEO, Walmart International Manju Malhotra , COO, Harvey Nichols

, COO, Harvey Nichols Jasma Ghai, VP, Emerging Payments Innovation, Discover

VP, Emerging Payments Innovation, Discover Jill (Yates) Moser , SVP, Loyalty Innovation & Platforms Partnerships, Bank of America

, SVP, Loyalty Innovation & Platforms Partnerships, Bank of America Sarah McCrary , CEO, GasBuddy

, CEO, GasBuddy Erin Warren , GM, Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network

, GM, Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network Rima Qureshi , EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon; Board Member, Mastercard

, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon; Board Member, Mastercard Alyssa Cutright , VP, Global Payments, eBay

, VP, Global Payments, eBay Kim Crawford Goodman , President, Merchant Joint Ventures & Acquiring Processing, Fiserv

, President, Merchant Joint Ventures & Acquiring Processing, Fiserv Peggy Marie Alford , EVP, Global Sales, PayPal; Board Member, Facebook, Macerich

, EVP, Global Sales, PayPal; Board Member, Facebook, Macerich Sheryl Pflaum , President, Americas, Collinson

, President, Americas, Collinson Cheesan Chew , COO, RBC Ventures

, COO, RBC Ventures Deborah Liu, VP, Marketplace, Facebook; Board Member, Intuit

VP, Marketplace, Facebook; Board Member, Intuit Beverly Anderson , President, Global Consumer Services, Equifax

, President, Global Consumer Services, Equifax Laura Wiese , VP, Strategic Partnerships, AIR MILES LoyaltyOne

, VP, Strategic Partnerships, AIR MILES LoyaltyOne Debra Taylor, Founder, COO, OpenSparkz

This is the second year CardLinx has honored women innovation leaders. Seven of the 20 on this year’s list were recognized in 2019. For more information on individuals on the 2020 list, visit CardLinx.

About CardLinx

The CardLinx Association is the premier, multi-industry trade association promoting online-to-offline commerce and card-linking worldwide. Since 2014, on behalf of membership serving over 10 million merchants, 2 billion payment cards, 300 million card-enabled accounts and 1 billion active users, the association has fostered collaboration and development of services and standards to minimize friction for consumer digital commerce. CardLinx is known for executive-level experiences that advance engagement, partnership. Visit www.CardLinx.org.

