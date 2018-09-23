Cardiac Dimensions : Announces Positive Late-Breaking Results for Blinded Clinical Trial of Minimally Invasive Heart Failure Treatment

Cardiac Dimensions, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally
invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and related
cardiovascular conditions, announced results of the company’s landmark
REDUCE FMR clinical trial, which were presented today at the
Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference in San Diego.
The study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant
reduction in regurgitant volume at one year in patients who received the
Carillon® Mitral Contour System® versus the
control cohort, consisting of patients under guideline-directed medical
therapy who underwent a sham procedure. The reduction represented a 22%
reduction in regurgitation in the treatment group, compared to an
overall increase of 8% in regurgitation in the control group (p=0.03).
Study patients, the imaging core lab, and the clinical assessors were
blinded as to the patients’ randomization group through the one-year
follow-up period of the study.
“I am impressed the trial results are consistent with the positive
outcomes I’ve seen in my practice,” said Prof. Horst Sievert, MD,
Director of the CardioVascular Center Frankfurt, Sankt Katharinen, and
the Department of Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Vascular Medicine
of the Sankt Katharinen Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany, who presented
the results at the conference. “When we designed this study, we knew a
blinded, sham-controlled trial would be challenging, but the validity of
the results would therefore be very compelling. And, it is.”
“We are pleased with these positive results, which come on the heels of
enrollment of the first patient in our CARILLON Pivotal Trial, announced
last week – the next step toward bringing the Carillon device to
patients in the United States,” said Steve Goldberg, MD, Chief Medical
Officer of Cardiac Dimensions. “We look forward to gathering further
clinical evidence to increase our understanding of the benefits of the
Carillon device.”
Marty Leon, MD, of Columbia University Medical Center/New
York-Presbyterian Hospital, Chairman of the CARILLON steering committee,
said, “The results of this unique but small, mechanistic trial are
provocative. These data support and will inform the recently launched
CARILLON trial, which is also a sham-controlled randomized trial, but it
is a much larger pivotal trial with clinical endpoints.”
The REDUCE FMR study also showed those treated with the device
experienced fewer major adverse events compared to the control group
(16% vs. 18%, respectively). In addition, only 11% of the implanted
patients experienced recurrent heart failure hospitalizations which was
approximately half the 21% rate observed in the control group. However,
the trial was not powered to make statistical conclusions in these
endpoints.
Secondary analyses of heart remodeling (i.e. reduction of the size of
the left ventricle over time) were also presented. The results showed a
difference between those who received the Carillon device and those in
the control group. Left ventricular end diastolic volumes were reduced
in the treatment group, while the control group had an overall increase
in volumes at 12 months (-8.6 vs +6.5, respectively; p=0.06). In
addition, left ventricular end systolic volumes were reduced in the
treatment group while the control group had an overall increase at 12
months (-4.8 vs +6.1, respectively; p=0.07).
Klaus Witte, MD, a heart failure physician from Leeds Teaching Hospital
NHS Trusts, a top enroller in the REDUCE FMR study, commented,
“Remodeling is important to patients as it has an impact on longer-term
patient prognosis and mortality. The remodeling shown in the REDUCE FMR
study is compelling and an important aspect to consider when
contemplating treatment options for patients.”
The REDUCE FMR Trial included 120 heart failure patients who were
randomized to treatment with the Carillon Mitral Contour System (N=87)
or guideline-directed medical therapy (control) (N=33). The primary
endpoint of the study was to show a significant change in regurgitant
volume (a measurement of how much blood pumps back into the atrium)
between the Carillon device and the guideline-directed medical therapy
(GDMT) group at one year, as assessed by a blinded, independent echo
core lab. Additional analyses of heart failure hospitalizations and
product safety data were also presented at TCT.
The study’s age criteria was from 18 to 85 with a mean age of patients
participating in the study of 70 years. Seventy-two percent (72%) were
male, 60% had atrial fibrillation and 45% had been hospitalized for
heart failure within one year prior to their enrollment in the study.
The mean regurgitant volume was 39 ml.
About the Carillon Mitral Contour System
The Carillon Mitral Contour System is an innovative minimally invasive
treatment for people diagnosed with FMR. The Carillon System is designed
to offer physicians a safe and easy-to-use option to treat patients
earlier in their disease diagnosis, including those with lesser degrees
of FMR (2+ MR grade), to slow disease progression and prevent worsening
quality of life. The Carillon System treats the dilated mitral annulus,
the underlying mechanical problem of FMR, with a catheter-based
alternative to medications and invasive surgery. The Carillon System is
a minimally invasive approach that offers patients annular reduction,
while keeping adjunctive therapy options open.
To date, approximately 900 patients have been treated with the Carillon
System throughout the world. Commercially, the Carillon System has its
CE Mark and is available in certain European markets as well as other
key geographies including Turkey. Clinical data from three completed
studies of the Carillon System (AMADEUS, TITAN, and TITAN II) were the
basis for the CE Mark demonstrating safety and performance.
Additionally, the CARILLON Trial, the randomized sham-controlled U.S.
pivotal IDE study, continues to enroll patients at centers in the U.S.
and Europe.
About Cardiac Dimensions
Cardiac Dimensions is a leader in the development of innovative,
minimally invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and
related cardiovascular conditions. Left untreated, FMR contributes to
heart failure – a chronic, progressive condition that weakens the heart
and makes everyday activities difficult. The Carillon System addresses
the underlying mechanical problem of FMR with a catheter-based
alternative to medications and invasive surgery. Cardiac Dimensions has
operations in Kirkland, Washington; Sydney, Australia and Frankfurt,
Germany.
The Carillon Mitral Contour System is an investigational device in the
U.S. For more information, please visit www.cardiacdimensions.com.
Cardiac Dimensions, Carillon and Mitral Contour System are registered
trademarks of Cardiac Dimensions.
