Cardialen Closes $17 Million Series B Financing for Heart Rhythm Therapy

Cardialen, Inc., a medical device company developing a low-energy
implantable defibrillation therapy designed to more gently restore
normal heart rhythm, announced today the closing of a $17 million Series
B investment led by RiverVest Venture Partners, along with Qiming
Venture Partners, HBM Healthcare Investments and Cultivation Capital.
The financing will be used to advance Cardialen’s clinical program with
further human testing of its unpinning termination (UPT) therapy and
begin development of an implantable device.
The Cardialen UPT therapy delivers a sequence of low-energy electrical
pulses designed to restore abnormally rapid heart rates to a normal
rhythm. This low-energy therapy is intended to mitigate the negative
effects of current high-energy defibrillators1 by delivering
a much more tolerable, less debilitating treatment for patients with
heart arrhythmias. Early human feasibility testing of Cardialen’s UPT
therapy suggests that it may successfully treat heart rhythm disorders
with substantially lower-energy therapy than is needed by existing
defibrillators.2, 3
“We think Cardialen’s UPT therapy meets a unique need in the large
current and potential defibrillator market,” said Jay Schmelter,
managing director of RiverVest Ventures. “Early UPT therapy results look
promising and we’re looking forward to partnering with Cardialen on this
innovative approach.”
“This round of financing gives Cardialen the capital to establish acute
safety of UPT therapy for the treatment of various tachyarrhythmias,”
said Jeff Peters, president and CEO of Cardialen, Inc. “We are thrilled
to have such a strong syndicate of investors joining the team.”
“Today’s implantable defibrillator therapy generates painful high-energy
shocks that are associated with undesirable mortality that is expected
to be reduced for patients receiving fewer shocks or a low-energy
therapy. Our goal with UPT therapy is to reduce the negative effects of
high-energy therapy and provide a better quality of life for patients,”
said founder and scientific advisor Dr. Igor Efimov, Alisann & Terry
Collins professor and chairman, Department of Biomedical Engineering,
The George Washington University.
Concurrent with the financing, Jay Schmelter of RiverVest Ventures;
Christopher Shen, MD, of Qiming Ventures; and Thomas Thaler, Ph.D., of
HBM Healthcare Investments; will join Cardialen, Inc.’s board of
directors. They will serve alongside Bill Schmidt of Cultivation
Capital, Warren Watson, independent, and Peters.
CAUTION: Investigational Device. Limited by federal (United States) law
to investigational use only
-
Moss AJ., Schuger C., Beck CA., et al. (2012). Reduction in
Inappropriate Therapy and Mortality through ICD Programming. N Engl J
Med. 367(24), 2275-83. Doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1211107.
-
Ng, F-S. et al. Painless Atrial Cardioversion using Low-Energy
Multistage Electrotherapy: First-in-Man Feasibility Trial; Fu Siong
Ng; 2017 Heart Rhythm Society Abstract (C-PO01-21) Heart Rhythm,
2017,14 (5):S103 (Abstr).
-
Meyers, J, et al. Low Energy Multistage Electrotherapy for Ventricular
Defibrillation in a Canine Model C-PO05-34 Heart Rhythm, 2017,14
(5):S432 (Abstr).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005042/en/