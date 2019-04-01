Log in
CardieX Group Company inHealth CEO & Co-Founder Aubrey Jenkins Secures Position on Prestigious MM&M Top 40 Healthcare Transformers Honor Roll

04/01/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Highlights

  • CardieX group Company inHealth Medical Services CEO & Co-Founder Aubrey Jenkins awarded place on MM&M’s 2019 class of Top 40 Healthcare Transformers
  • Honor Roll recognises visionaries, self-starters and operators defining the future of the healthcare and medtech industry
  • inHealth is at the forefront of the healthcare industry with an established telehealth and direct-to-patient online health platform
  • CardieX and inHealth jointly pursuing significant opportunities in telehealth, digital and online patient care and coaching – US$25B industry

SYDNEY, New South Wales, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CardieX Limited (ASX: CDX) (CardieX, the Company) is pleased to announce that the CEO and Co-Founder of its group company inHealth, Aubrey Jenkins, has been awarded a place on MM&M’s 2019 Top 40 Healthcare Transformers which recognises individuals who have transformed the healthcare industry and helped communities manage and improve their health.

CardieX CEO, Craig Cooper commented, “We are proud that our inHealth CEO and Co-Founder Aubrey Jenkins has been recognized and ranks alongside the top healthcare professionals in the world. The award highlights the traction inHealth is gaining as it builds on its significant business pipeline with leading pharmaceutical and telecommunication companies, global electronic manufactures, and consumer goods companies.

inHealth is at the intersection of healthcare and technology and is revolutionizing the industry and adds significant value to CardieX’s healthcare and technology ecosystem. We are excited to see what we can achieve as we work together to create the leading Telehealth company servicing the insurance, corporate, practitioner, and consumer markets globally.”

MM&M is a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare publication. It’s prestigious Healthcare Transformers award honours leading health tech innovators and this year features professionals from top global companies such as Bayer, Sanofi and Amazon. View MM&M’s Top 40 Healthcare Transformers here.

inHealth is a leading provider of patient health coaching and Telehealth services which provides digital, eCommerce, and mobile tools for patients to connect online with health coaches as part of a patient care management program.

As announced, CardieX acquired a 50.5% majority equity interest in inHealth with the companies pursuing opportunities in telehealth, digital and online patient care, and health coaching. inHealth adds value to CardieX’s healthcare and technology and offers ‘direct to consumer’ and ‘direct to practitioner’ channel for CardieX products and services and healthcare initiatives.

Enquiries:
Chief Executive Officer                                                                                                   
Craig Cooper                                                                                                      
ccooper@cardiex.com                                                                    

NWR Communications
Peter Taylor
peter@nwrcommunications.com.au
+61 412 036 231


© GlobeNewswire 2019
