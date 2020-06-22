Log in
Cardiff Oncology : Company Overview Presentation

06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Turning the Tide on Cancer

June, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend," or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cardiff Oncology's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

These forward-looking statements are based on Cardiff Oncology's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. While the list of factors presented in the 10-K is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Cardiff Oncology does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Company At-A-Glance

Clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, developingonvansertib,an oral and highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor

  • • Selectively targets PLK1, a proven therapeutic target; overexpressed in most cancers

    San Diego, CA

    Nasdaq: CRDF

  • • Stops division of cancer cells while limiting impact to normal cells

  • • Proven safety and preliminary efficacy in 3 clinical programs (mCRC, mCRPC, AML)

  • • Presentation of efficacy data from all 3 Phase 2 clinical trials in 2020

Clinical Development Plan:Complete Phase 2 clinical trials of onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care therapies, in colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, and advance to registrational trials

Experienced Management Team

Drug Development + Biomarker Technology Expertise

Thomas Adams, PhD

Executive Chairman

Mark Erlander, PhD Chief Executive Officer

Vicki Kelemen

EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Brigitte Lindsay

Vice President Finance

Investment Highlights

Ovansertib

1st-in-class, 3rd-generation, safe and well-tolerated, oral PLK1 inhibitor; selectively targets PLK1 and blocks cancer cell division

Clinical Efficacy Demonstrated

3 ongoing clinical trials with demonstrated efficacy in patients who have developed resistance to standard-of-care or who have relapsed disease

Predictive Biomarkers

Assessment of response to treatment derived from a simple blood test

Validating Combination Clinical Trials

-KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): onvansertib + FOLFIRI®/Avastin®- metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): onvansertib + Zytiga®

- acute myeloid leukemia (AML): onvansertib + decitabine

Established Manufacturing and Drug Supply

FDA approved, GMP facility for production of raw material and finished drug

Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 20 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC
