Cardiff Oncology : Company Overview Presentation

Turning the Tide on Cancer

June, 2020

Company At-A-Glance

Clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, developingonvansertib,an oral and highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor

• Selectively targets PLK1, a proven therapeutic target; overexpressed in most cancers San Diego, CA Nasdaq: CRDF

• Stops division of cancer cells while limiting impact to normal cells

• Proven safety and preliminary efficacy in 3 clinical programs (mCRC, mCRPC, AML)

• Presentation of efficacy data from all 3 Phase 2 clinical trials in 2020

Clinical Development Plan:Complete Phase 2 clinical trials of onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care therapies, in colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, and advance to registrational trials

Experienced Management Team Drug Development + Biomarker Technology Expertise

Thomas Adams, PhD

Executive Chairman

Mark Erlander, PhD Chief Executive Officer

Vicki Kelemen

EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Brigitte Lindsay

Vice President Finance

Investment Highlights

Ovansertib

1st-in-class, 3rd-generation, safe and well-tolerated, oral PLK1 inhibitor; selectively targets PLK1 and blocks cancer cell division

Clinical Efficacy Demonstrated

3 ongoing clinical trials with demonstrated efficacy in patients who have developed resistance to standard-of-care or who have relapsed disease

Predictive Biomarkers

Assessment of response to treatment derived from a simple blood test

Validating Combination Clinical Trials

-KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): onvansertib + FOLFIRI®/Avastin®- metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): onvansertib + Zytiga®

- acute myeloid leukemia (AML): onvansertib + decitabine

Established Manufacturing and Drug Supply

FDA approved, GMP facility for production of raw material and finished drug