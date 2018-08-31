Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. : Appoints Dr. David M. Ornitz and Dr. Arnold I. Chin to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("CVBT," the "Company"). CVBT is pleased to announce the appointments of David M. Ornitz, MD, PhD and Dr. Arnold I. Chin, MD, PhD.  "Bringing notable medical researchers such as Drs. Ornitz and Chin will help critically guide and advance our various preclinical and clinical programs," CVBT's Chairman and CEO, Calvin Wallen, III, stated.

CardioVascular BioTherapeutics Logo

CVBT's Executive Vice President for R&D, Laurence R. Meyerson, PhD, stated: "These are two important appointments to our Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Ornitz is an internationally recognized expert in growth factors and is an Alumni Endowed Professor at Washington University School of Medicine. Some of David's research centers on examining fibroblast growth factors, its receptors, and a variety of other interacting signaling pathways. Dr. Chin is a well-known surgeon-scientist; he is the Medical Director at the Clark Urology Clinic at UCLA and an Associate Professor of Urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Some of his clinical expertise and scientific research includes urologic oncology, renal transplantation, and erectile dysfunction. Arnold will be instrumental in advising CVBT on our erectile dysfunction program."

About CardioVascular BioTherapeutics

CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing protein drug candidates to address diseases such as diabetic wounds, severe coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease, erectile dysfunction, stroke, and spinal disk disease. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in our drug candidates is FGF-1, a human protein that stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, thereby increasing the blood supply to ischemic organs and tissues.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For example, statements regarding expectations for new research, progress with clinical trials or future business initiatives are forward looking statements. Factors that might affect actual outcomes include, but are not limited to, FDA approval of CVBT drug candidates, market acceptance of CVBT products by customers, new developments in the industry, future revenues, future expenses, future margins, cash usage, and financial performance. Additionally, until CVBT is cash flow positive from operations, the Company is dependent upon raising capital to fund its operations and meet its obligations as they come due. There can be no assurance that CVBT will be able to raise the necessary capital when needed.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-biotherapeutics-inc-appoints-dr-david-m-ornitz-and-dr-arnold-i-chin-to-its-scientific-and-medical-advisory-board-300705374.html

SOURCE CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pMONEYONMOBILE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pThree lives of unrelenting labor in Santa Fe
AQ
05:04pGLENCORE PLC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Glencore plc - GLNCY, GLCNF
AC
05:04pFARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. - FPI
AC
05:03pU.S., Canada slug it out as deadline looms to clinch NAFTA deal
RE
05:02pGAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom says takes pause on external debt market over legal risks
RE
05:02pMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
05:02pCEL SCI CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pMASTERCARD : Tajik National Bank extends licenses of payment systems
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.