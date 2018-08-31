CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. : Appoints Dr. David M. Ornitz and Dr. Arnold I. Chin to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("CVBT," the "Company"). CVBT is pleased to announce the appointments of David M. Ornitz, MD, PhD and Dr. Arnold I. Chin, MD, PhD. "Bringing notable medical researchers such as Drs. Ornitz and Chin will help critically guide and advance our various preclinical and clinical programs," CVBT's Chairman and CEO, Calvin Wallen, III, stated.

CVBT's Executive Vice President for R&D, Laurence R. Meyerson, PhD, stated: "These are two important appointments to our Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Ornitz is an internationally recognized expert in growth factors and is an Alumni Endowed Professor at Washington University School of Medicine. Some of David's research centers on examining fibroblast growth factors, its receptors, and a variety of other interacting signaling pathways. Dr. Chin is a well-known surgeon-scientist; he is the Medical Director at the Clark Urology Clinic at UCLA and an Associate Professor of Urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Some of his clinical expertise and scientific research includes urologic oncology, renal transplantation, and erectile dysfunction. Arnold will be instrumental in advising CVBT on our erectile dysfunction program."

About CardioVascular BioTherapeutics

CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing protein drug candidates to address diseases such as diabetic wounds, severe coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease, erectile dysfunction, stroke, and spinal disk disease. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in our drug candidates is FGF-1, a human protein that stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, thereby increasing the blood supply to ischemic organs and tissues.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For example, statements regarding expectations for new research, progress with clinical trials or future business initiatives are forward looking statements. Factors that might affect actual outcomes include, but are not limited to, FDA approval of CVBT drug candidates, market acceptance of CVBT products by customers, new developments in the industry, future revenues, future expenses, future margins, cash usage, and financial performance. Additionally, until CVBT is cash flow positive from operations, the Company is dependent upon raising capital to fund its operations and meet its obligations as they come due. There can be no assurance that CVBT will be able to raise the necessary capital when needed.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-biotherapeutics-inc-appoints-dr-david-m-ornitz-and-dr-arnold-i-chin-to-its-scientific-and-medical-advisory-board-300705374.html

SOURCE CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Inc.