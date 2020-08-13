Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Use of Advanced Diagnostics to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the cardiovascular therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The antihypertensive drugs segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.





What is a major trend in the market?

The advent of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) is a major growth factor for the market.





At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 16.19 billion during the forecast period.





Who are the top players in the market?

Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

Increasing use of advanced diagnostics is the major factor driving the market.





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Astellas Pharma, Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of advanced diagnostics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Product Antihypertensive Drugs Hypolipidemic Drugs Antithrombotic Drugs Other Drugs

Geography Asia Europe North America ROW



Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cardiovascular therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Size

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Trends

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis

This study identifies the advent of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiovascular therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiovascular therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cardiovascular therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiovascular therapeutics market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Antihypertensive drugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hypolipidemic drugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Antithrombotic drugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs)

Identification of new pathogenic targets

Strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD)

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

