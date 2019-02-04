Cardno : Appoints Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Cardno CEO and Managing Director, Ian Ball today announced the
appointment of Chief Digital Officer Nicola Dorling to his global
leadership team along with the appointment of a Chief Technology
Officer, Elena Schamp effective 11 February 2019.
The new positions mark the company’s commitment to digital
transformation to further enhance client value propositions and
innovation.
Nicola Dorling appointed as Chief Digital Officer
Ms Dorling will be responsible for developing a new digital strategy as
a foundational element of Cardno's future plans, while building,
developing and standardizing technology solutions and delivery across
the global organization.
Nicola is an accomplished C-level executive and Board Director with over
20 years of experience in strategy, consulting, transformation and
senior finance roles in ASX listed, Big Four consulting, multi-national
and large government departments.
Nicola has most recently led the University of New South Wales’ (UNSW)
digital transformation focusing on improving the customer experience,
driving innovation thinking, identifying and developing digital
solutions to support re-engineering of business processes and developing
digital shared services capability and innovation hubs.
Prior to UNSW, Nicola has held a number of technology, strategy and
finance roles at Sydney Trains, Caltex, EY, Graincorp Ltd, Unilever Ltd
– Australia and Pacific Brands.
Nicola is Chairman of the CIO Advisory Executive Council Board. She
holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in International
Finance from the Oxford Brookes University School of Management in the
United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science (Bsc Honors) in Applied
Accounting.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to benefit from Nicola’s
proven, strategic digital, technological and operational skillsets,”
said Ian Ball.
“I look forward to working with Nicola and the rest of the Cardno
leadership team to grow the company’s digital platform and to leverage
innovation and emerging technology to bring new digital value
propositions to our clients,” he said.
Elena Schamp promoted to Chief Technology Officer
Elena Schamp has also been promoted to the new position of Chief
Technology Officer, reporting to Nicola Dorling effective 11
February 2019. Aside from supporting digital transformation, Elena
will continue to drive the implementation of Cardno’s global IT strategy.
Elena has been with Cardno for 18 months and is an accomplished
technology transformation leader with over 16 years’ experience in the
ICT industry. She has a strong Management Consulting background working
for Accenture and other consulting firms delivering diverse projects
across various industries in professional services, mining resources,
government and consumer goods, to drive business growth, improve
customer experience and streamline operations.
Prior to Cardno, Elena was the global IT and Business transformation
leader for GroundProbe, an engineering firm specialising in radar
technology, geotechnical services and mining safety. She defined and
delivered GroundProbe’s new ERP platforms and transformed the company’s
technology system’s maturity from a start-up, to being a global market
leader in its industry.
Elena holds a Master of Information Technology (MIT) from Queensland
University of Technology and a Masters degree in Economics/ Business
Administration from the University Osnabrueck of Applied Sciences,
Germany. She is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company
Directors (GAICD) and is an Executive committee member of the Australian
Computer Society.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005151/en/