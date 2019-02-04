Log in
Cardno : Appoints Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer

02/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

Cardno CEO and Managing Director, Ian Ball today announced the appointment of Chief Digital Officer Nicola Dorling to his global leadership team along with the appointment of a Chief Technology Officer, Elena Schamp effective 11 February 2019.

The new positions mark the company’s commitment to digital transformation to further enhance client value propositions and innovation.

Nicola Dorling appointed as Chief Digital Officer

Ms Dorling will be responsible for developing a new digital strategy as a foundational element of Cardno's future plans, while building, developing and standardizing technology solutions and delivery across the global organization.

Nicola is an accomplished C-level executive and Board Director with over 20 years of experience in strategy, consulting, transformation and senior finance roles in ASX listed, Big Four consulting, multi-national and large government departments.

Nicola has most recently led the University of New South Wales’ (UNSW) digital transformation focusing on improving the customer experience, driving innovation thinking, identifying and developing digital solutions to support re-engineering of business processes and developing digital shared services capability and innovation hubs.

Prior to UNSW, Nicola has held a number of technology, strategy and finance roles at Sydney Trains, Caltex, EY, Graincorp Ltd, Unilever Ltd – Australia and Pacific Brands.

Nicola is Chairman of the CIO Advisory Executive Council Board. She holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in International Finance from the Oxford Brookes University School of Management in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science (Bsc Honors) in Applied Accounting.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to benefit from Nicola’s proven, strategic digital, technological and operational skillsets,” said Ian Ball.

“I look forward to working with Nicola and the rest of the Cardno leadership team to grow the company’s digital platform and to leverage innovation and emerging technology to bring new digital value propositions to our clients,” he said.

Elena Schamp promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Elena Schamp has also been promoted to the new position of Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Nicola Dorling effective 11 February 2019. Aside from supporting digital transformation, Elena will continue to drive the implementation of Cardno’s global IT strategy.

Elena has been with Cardno for 18 months and is an accomplished technology transformation leader with over 16 years’ experience in the ICT industry. She has a strong Management Consulting background working for Accenture and other consulting firms delivering diverse projects across various industries in professional services, mining resources, government and consumer goods, to drive business growth, improve customer experience and streamline operations.

Prior to Cardno, Elena was the global IT and Business transformation leader for GroundProbe, an engineering firm specialising in radar technology, geotechnical services and mining safety. She defined and delivered GroundProbe’s new ERP platforms and transformed the company’s technology system’s maturity from a start-up, to being a global market leader in its industry.

Elena holds a Master of Information Technology (MIT) from Queensland University of Technology and a Masters degree in Economics/ Business Administration from the University Osnabrueck of Applied Sciences, Germany. She is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD) and is an Executive committee member of the Australian Computer Society.


© Business Wire 2019
