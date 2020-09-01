Cardozo School of Law Launches Online LL.M. in Intellectual Property Program

Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University recently announced the launch of an online LL.M. in Intellectual Property. With classes starting in January 2021, the online degree program offers the same caliber of education as its on-campus counterpart, which is currently ranked the No. 13 Intellectual Property program in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

“Intellectual property law is changing the way businesses operate, and there is a growing need for lawyers with the knowledge and skills to navigate the many overlapping areas of IP law,” said Melanie Leslie, dean of Cardozo School of Law. “This program will allow students across the country and around the globe to gain a forward-thinking LL.M. in Intellectual Property from a leading law school located in the heart of New York.”

The new online LL.M. program from Cardozo focuses on the intricate complexities inherent in intellectual property law. While many programs focus on a specific industry or subset of law, Cardozo recognizes the importance of understanding how trademark, patent, and copyright laws impact new start-ups, centuries-old industries, and every business in between. As in the law school’s on-campus program, online students will gain theoretical and practical training in areas as diverse as technology, data, fashion, privacy, and entertainment law.

“Our faculty are noted scholars in an impressive range of fields and backgrounds,” said Dean Leslie. “They are regularly cited by judges and their peers, and recognized as legal experts by national media outlets. More importantly, they take their responsibility as educators to heart, bringing their own depth of knowledge and experience to the classroom, as well as guest speakers to provide additional background and connections in their fields.”

The entirely online program offers full-time and part-time courseloads, meaning students can graduate in as few as 12 or 16 months, depending upon their schedule. With hands-on coursework, the new online LL.M. program prepares students to be IP experts, through course materials and tools accessible on both desktop and mobile devices and through an intuitive, cognitive science-backed learning management system.

The online LL.M program is supported by Everspring, a leading provider of digital and online program support to top-ranked universities. Everspring has supported Yeshiva since 2018, when it supported the Wurzweiler School of Social Work in launching their online Master of Social Work.

“We are excited to partner with the Cardozo School of Law to open doors to lawyers across the country who are interested in pursuing a specialization in Intellectual Property,” said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. “Everspring prides ourselves in helping universities make their world-class scholarship more broadly available to those who may not have access to campus. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Yeshiva to include this innovative new program.”

Applications to the online LL.M. in Intellectual Property are now being accepted for the spring 2021 term, which starts January 19. Visit online.yu.edu/cardozo for more information about the program.

Rankings

Cardozo School of Law is ranked the No. 13 Best Intellectual Property program by U.S. News & World Report, as well as No. 2 in New York City. Cardozo faculty have also been recognized for their contribution to legal scholarship: No. 32 for scholarly impact by the University of St. Thomas Law Journal and No. 22 in academic impact by a University of Illinois College of Law Legal Studies research paper.

About the Cardozo School of Law

Cardozo School of Law, a leader in law and business, intellectual property, public interest, and clinical legal education, has innovative programs that prepare students to succeed in their legal careers. Our 14,000-member alumni network is an invaluable resource during and after graduation, and our professors are renowned scholars and practitioners—experts who shape the study and practice of law. Our location in New York City, a global hub of business, culture, and the law, offers unparalleled options and opportunities. Learn more at cardozo.yu.edu/about.

About Everspring

Everspring creates digital solutions that help leading higher education institutions deliver their legacy online, with excellence. Our exceptional technology and services empower universities to focus on teaching engaging content that transforms lives. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, fee-for-service offerings, as well as a set of innovative standalone products. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities across the country.

