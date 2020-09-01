Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cardozo School of Law Launches Online LL.M. in Intellectual Property Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:58pm EDT

Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University recently announced the launch of an online LL.M. in Intellectual Property. With classes starting in January 2021, the online degree program offers the same caliber of education as its on-campus counterpart, which is currently ranked the No. 13 Intellectual Property program in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

“Intellectual property law is changing the way businesses operate, and there is a growing need for lawyers with the knowledge and skills to navigate the many overlapping areas of IP law,” said Melanie Leslie, dean of Cardozo School of Law. “This program will allow students across the country and around the globe to gain a forward-thinking LL.M. in Intellectual Property from a leading law school located in the heart of New York.”

The new online LL.M. program from Cardozo focuses on the intricate complexities inherent in intellectual property law. While many programs focus on a specific industry or subset of law, Cardozo recognizes the importance of understanding how trademark, patent, and copyright laws impact new start-ups, centuries-old industries, and every business in between. As in the law school’s on-campus program, online students will gain theoretical and practical training in areas as diverse as technology, data, fashion, privacy, and entertainment law.

“Our faculty are noted scholars in an impressive range of fields and backgrounds,” said Dean Leslie. “They are regularly cited by judges and their peers, and recognized as legal experts by national media outlets. More importantly, they take their responsibility as educators to heart, bringing their own depth of knowledge and experience to the classroom, as well as guest speakers to provide additional background and connections in their fields.”

The entirely online program offers full-time and part-time courseloads, meaning students can graduate in as few as 12 or 16 months, depending upon their schedule. With hands-on coursework, the new online LL.M. program prepares students to be IP experts, through course materials and tools accessible on both desktop and mobile devices and through an intuitive, cognitive science-backed learning management system.

The online LL.M program is supported by Everspring, a leading provider of digital and online program support to top-ranked universities. Everspring has supported Yeshiva since 2018, when it supported the Wurzweiler School of Social Work in launching their online Master of Social Work.

“We are excited to partner with the Cardozo School of Law to open doors to lawyers across the country who are interested in pursuing a specialization in Intellectual Property,” said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. “Everspring prides ourselves in helping universities make their world-class scholarship more broadly available to those who may not have access to campus. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Yeshiva to include this innovative new program.”

Applications to the online LL.M. in Intellectual Property are now being accepted for the spring 2021 term, which starts January 19. Visit online.yu.edu/cardozo for more information about the program.

Rankings

Cardozo School of Law is ranked the No. 13 Best Intellectual Property program by U.S. News & World Report, as well as No. 2 in New York City. Cardozo faculty have also been recognized for their contribution to legal scholarship: No. 32 for scholarly impact by the University of St. Thomas Law Journal and No. 22 in academic impact by a University of Illinois College of Law Legal Studies research paper.

About the Cardozo School of Law

Cardozo School of Law, a leader in law and business, intellectual property, public interest, and clinical legal education, has innovative programs that prepare students to succeed in their legal careers. Our 14,000-member alumni network is an invaluable resource during and after graduation, and our professors are renowned scholars and practitioners—experts who shape the study and practice of law. Our location in New York City, a global hub of business, culture, and the law, offers unparalleled options and opportunities. Learn more at cardozo.yu.edu/about.

About Everspring

Everspring creates digital solutions that help leading higher education institutions deliver their legacy online, with excellence. Our exceptional technology and services empower universities to focus on teaching engaging content that transforms lives. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, fee-for-service offerings, as well as a set of innovative standalone products. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities across the country.

For more information, please visit everspringpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pAdaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:04pGuardant Health to Participate in Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:04pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:04p10x Genomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:03pCAPSTONE TURBINE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pZYNGA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jane H. Hollingsworth to its Board of Directors
GL
04:03pLIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Management to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
BU
04:02pTRIGON METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - TM
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5GOLD : Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group