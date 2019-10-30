Cardtronics : Q3 2019 Earnings Call Supplement 0 10/30/2019 | 05:12pm EDT Send by mail :

o North America constant-currency revenue growth of 8%

o Europe and Africa constant-currency revenue growth of 5%

constant-currency basis) North America constant-currency revenue growth of 8% Europe and Africa constant-currency revenue growth of 5% Adjusted EBITDA of $87 million, up 13% (up 15% constant-currency) Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 24.8%, up 200 bps over Q3 2018

Adjusted free cash flow of $48 million, in-line with Q3 2018

in-line with Q3 2018 Expansion of partnerships with leading FinTech operators for Allpoint network access

Announced new branding agreement with USAA to place their brand on over 5,000 ATMs in select Allpoint locations

Repurchased over one million shares during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and completed the previously announced $50 million share repurchase authorization, cumulatively acquiring

1.7 million shares or nearly 4% of shares outstanding Strengthening our unique network, as bank branch transformation continues 3 Business Segment Results: Financial Highlights - As Reported Growth in Consolidated Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Total Revenues Adj. EBITDA (Figures in $ millions) Q3 '18 Q3 '19 % Q3 '18 Q3 '19 % North America $209 $225 7% $52 $59 14% % Margin 25% 26% Europe & Africa $105 $105 -% $29 $34 15% % Margin 28% 32% Australia & New Zealand $29 $24 (17)% $6 $5 (13)% % Margin 19% 20% Region Subtotal $343 $354 3% $87 $98 13% Corporate, Eliminations & $(3) $(2) n/m $(9) $(11) n/m Other Consolidated Total $340 $352 3% $77 $87 13% % Margin 23% 25% 4 Business Segment Results: Financial Highlights - Constant Currency Growth in Consolidated Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Total Revenues Adj. EBITDA (Figures in $ millions) Q3 '18 Q3 '19 % Q3 '18 Q3 '19 % North America $209 $225 8% $52 $59 14% % Margin 25% 26% Europe & Africa $105 $110 5% $29 $36 22% % Margin 28% 32% Australia & New Zealand $29 $26 (11)% $6 $5 (8)% % Margin 19% 20% Region Subtotal $343 $361 5% $87 $100 15% Corporate, Eliminations & $(3) $(2) n/m $(9) $(11) n/m Other Consolidated Total $340 $359 6% $77 $89 15% % Margin 23% 25% 5 Q3 2019 North America Highlights Strong revenue growth, margin expansion and significant new partnerships with FIs, FinTechs and retailers Total Revenues Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in $ millions) (Figures in $ millions) $209 $225 $225 $59 $59 $52 Q3 '18 Q3 '19 Q3 '19 CC Q3 '18 Q3 '19 Q3 '19 CC (As Reported) (Constant-Currency) (As Reported) (Constant-Currency) 8% revenue growth, constant-currency ATM operating revenues up 4%, led by 8% surcharge-free transaction growth in the US o Strong equipment sales

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 14%, constant-currency, with approximately 150 basis points in margin expansion

constant-currency, with approximately 150 basis points in margin expansion Unique and expanded branding agreement with USAA for over 5,000 ATMs

New agreement with US Bank to brand ATMs in Charlotte-area CVS stores •Significant renewal and expansion with leading retail partner, Rite Aid 6 Q3 2019 Europe & Africa Highlights Top-line Total Revenues Adjusted EBITDA growth,driving growth in Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in $ millions) (Figures in $ millions) $105 $105 $110 $29 $34 Q3 '18 Q3 '19 Q3 '19 CC Q3 '18 Q3 '19 (As Reported) (Constant-Currency) (As Reported) Revenues up 5%, constant-currency Continued double-digit growth across Germany, Spain and South Africa Revenues nearly flat in the UK despite 5% LINK interchange rate cut Strong growth in DCC revenues

Adjusted EBITDA up 22%, constant-currency

constant-currency Adjusted EBITDA margins up more than 400 basis points

Solid revenue growth, coupled with strong operational execution $36 Q3 '19 CC (Constant-Currency) 7 Q3 2019 Australia & New Zealand Highlights Focused on operational actions to improve profitability and cash flows Total Revenues (Figures in $ millions) $29 $24 $26 Q3 '18 Q3 '19 Q3 '19 CC (As Reported) (Constant-Currency) Total revenues down 11%, constant-currency

constant-currency Adjusted EBITDA declined 8%, constant-currency

constant-currency Managing the business for cash flow generation Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in $ millions) $6 $5 $5 Q3 '18 Q3 '19 Q3 '19 CC (As Reported) (Constant-Currency) 8 Total ATM Operating Revenues (Figures in $ millions) Q3 '18 % of Total Q3 '19 % of Total Surcharge revenues $149.1 45.2% $158.4 47.5% Interchange revenues 104.3 31.6% 88.0 26.4% Bank-branding and surcharge-free 45.1 13.7% 52.4 15.7% network revenues Managed services and processing 31.3 9.5% 34.7 10.4% revenues Total ATM operating revenues $329.8 100.0% $333.4 100.0% *Q3 2019 Total ATM Operating Revenues approximately $7 million higher constant-currency Strong growth in bank-branding and surcharge-free revenues, led by Allpoint and new branding arrangements

bank-branding and surcharge-free revenues, led by Allpoint and new branding arrangements Mix shift occurred between Surcharge and Interchange revenues, primarily from converting certain ATMs from free-to-use to pay-to-use in the UK after the interchange rate cuts implemented by LINK

free-to-use to pay-to-use in the UK after the interchange rate cuts implemented by LINK Interchange revenues in North America also impacted by an increase in network acquirer fees, resulting in reduced net interchange received 9 Total Cost of ATM Operating Revenues (Figures in $ millions) Q3 '18 % of Rev Q3 '19 % of Rev Merchant commissions $105.3 30.8% $100.2 28.5% Vault cash rental 17.6 5.2% 17.2 4.9% Other costs of cash 22.8 6.7% 22.0 6.3% Repairs and maintenance 17.0 5.0% 18.4 5.2% Communications 7.7 2.3% 6.8 1.9% Transaction processing 5.5 1.6% 6.6 1.9% Employee costs 21.8 6.4% 19.7 5.6% Other expenses 19.2 5.7% 18.0 5.1% Total cost of ATM operating revenues $216.8 63.7% $208.9 59.4% *Q3 2019 Cost of ATM Operating Revenues approximately $5 million higher constant-currency Majority of reduction in Merchant commissions category driven by recent market changes in the UK and Australia 10 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses (Figures in $ millions) Q3 '18 % of Rev Q3 '19 % of Rev Share Based Compensation $4.4 1.3% $5.3 1.5% Employee Costs 23.5 6.9% 25.8 7.3% Professional Fees 6.7 2.0% 7.3 2.1% Other 7.3 2.1% 7.9 2.2% Total Selling, General & $41.9 12.3% $46.3 13.2% Administrative Expenses *Q3 2019 SG&A expense approximately $1 million higher constant-currency Growth in SG&A from a combination of licensing and other fees related to the new ERP system, investments in information security and technology, health insurance costs, and non-cash share based compensation 11 Full Year 2019 Updated Outlook Solid growth projected on top-line and bottom-line in Q4 2019 Key Metric Outlook Revenues $1.34 billion - $1.36 billion GAAP Net Income $46 million - $49 million Adjusted EBITDA $302 million - $310 million Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $2.35 - $2.44 Capital Expenditures ~$130 million *Outlook is based on assumed exchange rates during the last six months of 2019 of: £1.00 U.K to $1.25 U.S.; $20.00 Mexican pesos to $1.00 U.S.; $1.00 Canadian dollar to $0.75 U.S.; €1.00 Euros o $1.10 U.S.; $1.00 Australian dollar to $0.69 U.S. and R15.00 South African Rand to $1.00 U.S. 12 2018 to 2019 Outlook Bridges Revenue $mm $1,360 3% ~(2%) $1,340 ~(1%) $1,345 High-end Low-end 2018A UK LINK Other Organic Growth Currency Rates/Other 2019 Interchange Reduction Outlook Adj. EBITDA $mm $310 ~(3%) ~(2%) ~12% $302 ~(7%) ~4% $293 High-end Low-end 2018A UK Property Tax UK LINK (2018 Non- Interchange Recurring benefit) Reduction Operational Efficiencies /Cost Saving Initiatives/Other Other Organic Currency Rates 2019 Growth Outlook 13 Capital Structure Debt Profile Capital Deployment(5) ($ in mm) Maturity Rate Q3 '19 $275 millionadjusted net cash provided by operating activities over the last 12 months Revolver Sep 2024 L(1)+ 150 $184 ($750 mm) Share 1.00% Convertible Senior Dec 2020 1.00% 288 Repurchases Notes(2) $50 Million 5.50% Senior Notes(2) May 2025 5.50% 300 Growth and Total Debt $771 Debt Maintenance Capex Cash(3) (27) Paydown $124 Million Net Debt $745 $90 Million Total Net Leverage Ratio(4) 2.6x Other 1) Interest Rates primarily tied to U.S. or U.K. 1 month LIBOR 2) Displayed value reflects the face value of the Notes $11 Million 3) Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash 4) As defined in the Company's Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement 5) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less restricted cash settlement activity 14 Appendix 15 Forward Looking Statements Certain statements and information in this presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "project," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "contemplate," "foresee," "would," "could," "plan," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward- looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that are anticipated. All comments concerning the Company's expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on its estimates for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company's forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements include: the Company's financial outlook and the financial outlook of the automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks (collectively, "ATMs") industry and the continued usage of cash by consumers at rates near historical patterns;

multi-function financial services kiosks (collectively, "ATMs") industry and the continued usage of cash by consumers at rates near historical patterns; the Company's ability to respond to recent and future network and regulatory changes;

the Company's ability to renew its existing merchant relationships on comparable or improved economic terms and add new merchants;

changes in interest rates and foreign currency rates;

the Company's ability to successfully manage its existing international operations and to continue to expand internationally;

the Company's ability to manage concentration risks with and changes in the mix of key customers, merchants, vendors, and service providers;

the Company's ability to prevent thefts of cash and maintain adequate insurance;

the Company's ability to manage cybersecurity risks and protect against cyber-attacks and manage and prevent cyber incidents, data breaches or losses, or other business disruptions;

cyber-attacks and manage and prevent cyber incidents, data breaches or losses, or other business disruptions; the Company's ability to respond to changes implemented by networks and how they determine interchange, and potential reductions in the amount of net interchange that it receives from global and regional debit networks due to pricing changes implemented by those networks as well as changes in how issuers route their ATM transactions over those networks;

the Company's ability to provide new ATM solutions to retailers and financial institutions including the demand for any such new ATM solutions as well as its ability to place additional banks' brands on ATMs currently deployed;

the Company's ATM vault cash rental needs, including potential liquidity issues with its vault cash providers and its ability to continue to secure vault cash rental agreements in the future and once secured, on reasonable economic terms;

the Company's ability to manage the risks associated with its third-party service providers failing to perform their contractual obligations;

third-party service providers failing to perform their contractual obligations; the Company's ability to renew its existing third-party service provider relationships on comparable or improved economic terms;

third-party service provider relationships on comparable or improved economic terms; the Company's ability to successfully implement and evolve its corporate strategy;

the Company's ability to compete successfully with new and existing competitors;

the Company's ability to meet the service levels required by its service level agreements with its customers;

the additional risks the Company is exposed to in its United Kingdom ("U.K.") armored transport business;

the Company's ability to pursue, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions, strategic alliances, or joint ventures;

the impact of changes in laws, including tax laws, that could adversely affect the Company's business and profitability;

the impact of, or uncertainty related to, the U.K.'s planned exit from the European Union, including any material adverse effect on the tax, tax treaty, currency, operational, legal, human, and regulatory regime and macro-economic environment to which it will be subject to as a U.K. company;

macro-economic environment to which it will be subject to as a U.K. company; the Company's ability to manage the potential impact of a determination to make changes to LIBOR, if any;

the Company's ability to adequately maintain and upgrade its ATM fleet to address changes in industry standards, regulations and consumer behavior patterns;

the Company's ability to retain its key employees and maintain good relations with its employees; and

the Company's ability to manage the fluctuation of its operating results, including as a result of the foregoing and other risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its projected results are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. You should not read forward-looking statements as a guarantee of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, today's presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. The reasons we believe such measures are useful together with a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures have been included in the appendix to the presentation. 16 Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share (or as it may be referred to as Adjusted EPS), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures on a constant-currency basis represent non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in managing and measuring the performance of its business, including setting and measuring incentive based compensation for management. Management believes that the presentation of these measures and the identification of notable, non-cash, and/or (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods enhance an investor's understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's business and provide for better comparability between periods in different years. Adjusted Gross Profit represents total revenues less the total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Gross Profit by total revenues.

EBITDA is calculated by adding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and accretion and amortization to net income.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes:

Depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets as these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the Company's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the methods by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, certain non-operating expenses, (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods, gains or losses on disposal and impairment of assets, the Company's obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense, and other obligations such as capital expenditures, and includes an adjustment for noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, before amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on disposal and impairment of assets, share-based compensation expense, certain other expense amounts, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, certain non-operating expenses, and (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods (together, the "Adjustments").

_ The non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was approximately 23.7% and 23.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 24.6% and 24.9% for three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The non-GAAP tax rates represent the GAAP tax rate for the period as adjusted by the estimated tax impact of the items adjusted from the measure. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

share-based compensation expense, certain other expense amounts, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, certain non-operating expenses, and (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods (together, the "Adjustments"). _ The non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was approximately 23.7% and 23.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 24.6% and 24.9% for three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The non-GAAP tax rates represent the GAAP tax rate for the period as adjusted by the estimated tax impact of the items adjusted from the measure. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less the impact of changes in restricted cash due to the timing of payments of restricted cash liabilities and less payments for capital expenditures, including those financed through direct debt, but excluding acquisitions. The Adjusted Free Cash Flow measure does not take into consideration certain other non-discretionary cash requirements such as mandatory principal payments on portions of the Company's long-term debt.

non-discretionary cash requirements such as mandatory principal payments on portions of the Company's long-term debt. Management calculates certain GAAP as well as non-GAAP measures on a constant-currency basis using the average foreign currency exchange rates applicable in the corresponding period of the previous year and applying these rates to the measures in the current reporting period to assess performance and eliminate the effect foreign currency exchange rates have on comparability between periods.

non-GAAP measures on a constant-currency basis using the average foreign currency exchange rates applicable in the corresponding period of the previous year and applying these rates to the measures in the current reporting period to assess performance and eliminate the effect foreign currency exchange rates have on comparability between periods. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities, or other income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in tabular form at the end of this presentation. 17 Consolidated Results: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to controlling interests $20,864 $8,781 $35,654 $9,780 and available to common shareholders Adjustments: Interest expense, net 6,751 8,852 20,265 27,185 Amortization of deferred financing costs and note 3,377 3,397 9,999 10,060 discount Income tax expense 4,086 7,854 10,780 10,409 Depreciation and accretion expense 33,466 30,647 99,644 93,453 Amortization of intangible assets 12,404 12,994 37,407 40,263 EBITDA $80,948 $72,525 $213,749 $191,150 Add back: Loss on disposal and impairment of assets 637 466 3,101 15,583 Other income (1) (3,703) (1,297) (9,454) (1,324) Noncontrolling interests (2) 15 12 46 31 Share-based compensation expense 5,633 4,669 15,367 10,627 Restructuring expenses (3) 3,583 1,058 7,046 5,534 Acquisition related expenses (4) - - - 2,633 Adjusted EBITDA $87,113 $77,433 $229,855 $224,234 Depreciation and accretion expense (5) 33,466 30,646 99,644 93,451 Interest expense, net 6,751 8,852 20,265 27,185 Income tax expense (6) 11,114 9,332 25,748 25,789 Adjusted Net Income $35,782 $28,603 $84,198 $77,809 Adjusted Net Income per share - basic $0.79 $0.62 $1.83 $1.69 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $0.79 $0.62 $1.81 $1.68 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 45,058,226 46,073,739 46,040,027 45,945,728 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 45,504,165 46,476,787 46,475,353 46,386,523 Notes: Includes foreign currency translation gains/losses, the revaluation of the estimated acquisition related contingent consideration, and other non- operating costs. Noncontrolling interest adjustment made such that Adjusted EBITDA includes only the Company's ownership interest in the Adjusted EBITDA of one of its

Mexican subsidiaries. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, expenses include employee severance costs, facility costs and professional fees related to the 2019 Restructuring Plan. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, expenses include employee severance and other costs incurred in conjunction with a corporate reorganization and cost reduction initiative. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, expenses primarily include employee severance costs and lease termination costs related to the DCPayments acquisition. Amounts exclude a portion of the expenses incurred by one of the Company's Mexican subsidiaries to account for the amounts allocable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was 23.7% and 23.4%, respectively, and 24.6% and 24.9% for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2018, respectively, which represents the Company's GAAP tax rate as adjusted for the net tax effects related to the items excluded from Adjusted Net Income. 18 Business Segment Results: Reconciliation of Constant-Currency Items CONSOLIDATED Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - Currency GAAP Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency ATM operating revenues $333,384 $7,441 $340,825 $329,837 1.1% 3.3% ATM product sales and other revenues 18,123 112 18,235 10,338 75.3 76.4 Total revenues $351,507 $7,553 $359,060 $340,175 3.3% 5.6% CONSOLIDATED Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - Currency GAAP Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency ATM operating revenues $959,067 $27,782 $986,849 $978,789 (2.0)% 0.8% ATM product sales and other revenues 51,531 635 52,166 38,557 33.6 35.3 Total revenues $1,010,598 $28,417 $1,039,015 $1,017,346 (0.7)% 2.1% NORTH AMERICA Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - GAAP Currency Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency ATM operating revenues $208,595 $397 $208,992 $200,767 3.9% 4.1% ATM product sales and other revenues 16,113 11 16,124 8,267 94.9 95.0 Total revenues $224,708 $408 $225,116 $209,034 7.5% 7.7% NORTH AMERICA Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - GAAP Currency Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency ATM operating revenues $599,177 $3,161 $602,338 $593,994 0.9% 1.4% ATM product sales and other revenues 44,994 120 45,114 32,026 40.5 40.9 Total revenues $644,171 $3,281 $647,452 $626,020 2.9% 3.4% 19 Business Segment Results: Reconciliation of Constant-Currency Items EUROPE AND AFRICA ATM operating revenues ATM product sales and other revenues Total revenues EUROPE AND AFRICA ATM operating revenues ATM product sales and other revenues Total revenues AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - Currency GAAP Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency $102,801 $5,459 $108,260 $102,819 -% 5.3% 1,907 95 2,002 2,019 (5.5) (0.8) $104,708 $5,554 $110,262 $104,838 (0.1)% 5.2% Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - Currency GAAP Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency $292,980 $18,379 $311,359 $304,809 (3.9)% 2.1% 6,123 480 6,603 6,323 (3.2) 4.4 $299,103 $18,859 $317,962 $311,132 (3.9)% 2.2% Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - GAAP Currency Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency ATM operating revenues $24,389 $1,584 $25,973 $29,417 (17.1)% (11.7)% ATM product sales and other revenues 103 6 109 52 98.1 109.6 Total revenues $24,492 $1,590 $26,082 $29,469 (16.9)% (11.5)% AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S. Foreign Constant - U.S. U.S. Constant - GAAP Currency Impact Currency GAAP GAAP Currency ATM operating revenues $74,906 $6,243 $81,149 $89,078 (15.9)% (8.9)% ATM product sales and other revenues 414 35 449 208 99.0 115.9 Total revenues $75,320 $6,278 $81,598 $89,286 (15.6)% (8.6)% 20 Consolidated Results: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues $351,507 $340,175 $1,010,598 $1,017,346 Total cost of revenues (1) 223,782 225,529 664,247 679,220 Total depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible 37,303 35,456 112,297 109,137 assets excluded from total cost of revenues Gross profit inclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets $90,422 $79,190 $234,054 $228,989 Gross Margin (inclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets) 25.7% 23.3% 23.2% 22.5% Total depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets excluded from gross profit $37,303 $35,456 $112,297 $109,137 Adjusted Gross Profit exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets $127,725 $114,646 $346,351 $338,126 Adjusted Gross Margin (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets) 36.3% 33.7% 34.3% 33.2% Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $176,462 $74,807 $231,692 $184,582 Restricted cash settlement activity(1) (92,983) (361) (22,629) (25,709) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 83,479 74,446 209,063 158,873 Net cash used in investing activities, excluding acquisitions(2) (35,266) (26,675) (90,319) (73,357) Adjusted free cash flow $48,213 $47,771 $118,744 $85,516 Notes: The Company presents the Total cost of revenues in the Company's Consolidated Statements of

Operations exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets. Notes: Restricted cash settlement activity represents the change in restricted cash excluding the portion of the change that is attributable to foreign exchange and disclosed as part of the effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Restricted cash primarily consists of amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company's merchant customers or third-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations. Capital expenditure amounts include payments made for exclusive license agreements, site acquisition costs, and other assets. Additionally, capital expenditure amounts for one of the Company's Mexican subsidiaries are reflected gross 21 of any noncontrolling interest amounts. 2019 Outlook: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items Reconciliation of Estimated Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income For the Year Ending December 31, 2019 (In millions, excluding per share amounts) (Unaudited) Estimated Range Notes: See Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings supplement for definitions of the Non-GAAP measures included in this table. Calculated using the Company's estimated non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 23.5% as adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income; see Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings supplement for further discussion. Full Year 2019 (1) Net Income $46.0 $49.0 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 26.4 27.2 Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount 13.0 13.6 Income tax expense 13.0 14.6 Depreciation and accretion expense 134.0 136.0 Amortization of intangible assets 49.0 49.0 EBITDA $281.4 $289.4 Add Back: Loss on disposal of assets and other, net 3.1 3.1 Other income (9.5) (9.5) Share-based compensation expense 20.0 20.0 Restructuring expenses 7.0 7.0 Adjusted EBITDA $302.0 $310.0 Less: Interest expense, net 26.4 27.2 Depreciation and accretion expense 134.0 136.0 Income tax expense (2) 33.3 34.5 Adjusted Net Income $108.3 $112.3 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $2.35 $2.44 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 46.0 46.0 22 Key Operating Metrics Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019(4) 2018 % Change 2019(4) 2018 % Change Average number of transacting ATMs: North America 43,668 44,183 (1.2 )% 43,316 44,829 (3.4 )% Europe & Africa 23,950 24,406 (1.9 )% 23,861 24,769 (3.7 )% Australia & New Zealand 7,243 7,909 (8.4 )% 7,642 8,077 (5.4 )% Total Company-owned 74,861 76,498 (2.1 )% 74,819 77,675 (3.7 )% North America 14,078 14,064 0.1 % 14,077 14,172 (0.7 )% Europe & Africa 269 55 389.1 % 244 175 39.4 % Total Merchant-owned 14,347 14,119 1.6 % 14,321 14,347 (0.2 )% Average number of transacting ATMs - ATM 89,208 90,617 (1.6 )% 89,140 92,022 (3.1 )% operations Managed Services and Processing: North America(1) 203,781 137,789 47.9 % 170,336 135,406 25.8 % Australia & New Zealand 1,721 2,096 (17.9 )% 1,605 2,108 (23.9 )% Average number of transacting ATMs - Managed 205,502 139,885 46.9 % 171,941 137,514 25.0 % services and processing Total average number of transacting ATMs 294,710 230,502 27.9 % 261,081 229,536 13.7 % Total transactions (in thousands): ATM operations 308,494 340,870 (9.5 )% 926,165 1,001,737 (7.5 )% Managed services and processing, net 458,572 290,213 58.0 % 1,076,388 851,495 26.4 % Total transactions 767,066 631,083 21.5 % 2,002,553 1,853,232 8.1 % Total cash withdrawal transactions (in thousands): ATM operations 203,061 222,864 (8.9 )% 611,695 649,674 (5.8 )% Per ATM per month amounts (excludes managed services and processing): Cash withdrawal transactions 759 819 (7.3 )% 762 784 (2.8 )% ATM operating revenues (2) $1,130 $1,119 1.0 % $1,094 $1,088 0.6 % Cost of ATM operating revenues (2) (3) 733 760 (3.6 )% 729 744 (2.0 )% ATM adjusted operating gross profit (2) (3) $397 $359 10.6 % $365 $344 6.1 % ATM adjusted operating gross profit margin 35.1 % 32.1 % 33.4 % 31.6 % Notes: In May 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of ATM processing contracts for approximately 62,000 ATMs. This transaction added approximately 62,000 and 31,000 ATMs to the average number of transacting ATMs for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2019, respectively. ATM operating revenues and Cost of ATM operating revenues relating to managed services, processing, ATM equipment sales, and other ATM-related services are not included in this calculation. Amounts presented exclude the effect of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets, which is reported separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Amounts are as reported in the periods shown (not constant-currency). 23 Key Operating Metrics Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change Ending Number of ATMs North America 44,162 43,599 1.3% Europe & Africa 23,921 24,335 (1.7)% Australia & New Zealand 7,085 7,813 (9.3)% Total Company-owned 75,168 75,747 (0.8)% North America 14,032 14,318 (2.0)% Europe & Africa 238 - n/m Total Merchant-owned 14,270 14,318 (0.3)% Ending ATM Count - ATM operations 89,438 90,065 (0.7)% Managed Services and Processing: Notes: In May 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of ATM processing contracts for approximately 62,000 ATMs. This transaction added approximately 62,000 and 31,000 ATMs to the average number of transacting ATMs for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2019, respectively. North America(1) 204,337 138,367 47.7% Australia & New Zealand 1,798 2,088 (13.9)% Ending ATM Count - Managed services and processing 206,135 140,455 46.8% Ending Number of Transacting ATMs 295,573 230,520 28.2% 24 Attachments Original document

