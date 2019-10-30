Log in
Cardtronics : Q3 2019 Earnings Call Supplement

0
10/30/2019

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings supplement includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or

"will."

The information in this earnings supplement is based upon our current expectations as of the date hereof unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason unless required by law. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q along with other public filings with the SEC.

In addition, this earnings supplement includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. The reasons we believe such measures are useful together with a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures have been included in the appendix to the presentation.

2

Q3 2019 Highlights

Accelerating

Growth in

Revenues and

Adjusted

EBITDA

  • Revenues of $352 million, up 3% compared to the third quarter of 2018 (up 6% on aconstant-currency basis)
    oNorth America constant-currency revenue growth of 8%
    oEurope and Africa constant-currency revenue growth of 5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $87 million, up 13% (up 15%constant-currency)
    1. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 24.8%, up 200 bps over Q3 2018
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $48 million,in-line with Q3 2018
  • Expansion of partnerships with leading FinTech operators for Allpoint network access
  • Announced new branding agreement with USAA to place their brand on over 5,000 ATMs in select Allpoint locations
  • Repurchased over one million shares during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and completed the previously announced $50 million share repurchase authorization, cumulatively acquiring
    1.7 million shares or nearly 4% of shares outstanding

Strengthening our unique network, as bank branch transformation continues

3

Business Segment Results: Financial Highlights -

As Reported

Growth in

Consolidated

Revenues and

Adjusted

EBITDA

Total Revenues

Adj. EBITDA

(Figures in $ millions)

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

%

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

%

North America

$209

$225

7%

$52

$59

14%

% Margin

25%

26%

Europe & Africa

$105

$105

-%

$29

$34

15%

% Margin

28%

32%

Australia & New Zealand

$29

$24

(17)%

$6

$5

(13)%

% Margin

19%

20%

Region Subtotal

$343

$354

3%

$87

$98

13%

Corporate, Eliminations &

$(3)

$(2)

n/m

$(9)

$(11)

n/m

Other

Consolidated Total

$340

$352

3%

$77

$87

13%

% Margin

23%

25%

4

Business Segment Results: Financial Highlights -

Constant Currency

Growth in

Consolidated

Revenues and

Adjusted

EBITDA

Total Revenues

Adj. EBITDA

(Figures in $ millions)

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

%

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

%

North America

$209

$225

8%

$52

$59

14%

% Margin

25%

26%

Europe & Africa

$105

$110

5%

$29

$36

22%

% Margin

28%

32%

Australia & New Zealand

$29

$26

(11)%

$6

$5

(8)%

% Margin

19%

20%

Region Subtotal

$343

$361

5%

$87

$100

15%

Corporate, Eliminations &

$(3)

$(2)

n/m

$(9)

$(11)

n/m

Other

Consolidated Total

$340

$359

6%

$77

$89

15%

% Margin

23%

25%

5

Q3 2019 North America Highlights

Strong revenue growth, margin expansion and significant new partnerships with FIs, FinTechs and retailers

Total Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

(Figures in $ millions)

(Figures in $ millions)

$209

$225

$225

$59

$59

$52

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

Q3 '19 CC

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

Q3 '19 CC

(As Reported)

(Constant-Currency)

(As Reported)

(Constant-Currency)

  • 8% revenue growth,constant-currency
    1. ATM operating revenues up 4%, led by 8%surcharge-free transaction growth in the US oStrong equipment sales
  • Adjusted EBITDA growth of 14%,constant-currency, with approximately 150 basis points in margin expansion
  • Unique and expanded branding agreement with USAA for over 5,000 ATMs
  • New agreement with US Bank to brand ATMs inCharlotte-area CVS stores

Significant renewal and expansion with leading retail partner, Rite Aid

6

Q3 2019 Europe & Africa Highlights

Top-line

Total Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

growth,driving growth in Adjusted

EBITDA

(Figures in $ millions)

(Figures in $ millions)

$105

$105

$110

$29

$34

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

Q3 '19 CC

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

(As Reported)

(Constant-Currency)

(As Reported)

  • Revenues up 5%,constant-currency
    1. Continueddouble-digit growth across Germany, Spain and South Africa
    1. Revenues nearly flat in the UK despite 5% LINK interchange rate cut
    1. Strong growth in DCC revenues
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 22%,constant-currency
    1. Adjusted EBITDA margins up more than 400 basis points
  1. Solid revenue growth, coupled with strong operational execution

$36

Q3 '19 CC

(Constant-Currency)

7

Q3 2019 Australia & New Zealand Highlights

Focused on operational actions to improve profitability and cash flows

Total Revenues

(Figures in $ millions)

$29

$24

$26

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

Q3 '19 CC

(As Reported)

(Constant-Currency)

  • Total revenues down 11%,constant-currency
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 8%,constant-currency
  • Managing the business for cash flow generation

Adjusted EBITDA

(Figures in $ millions)

$6

$5

$5

Q3 '18

Q3 '19

Q3 '19 CC

(As Reported)

(Constant-Currency)

8

Total ATM Operating Revenues

(Figures in $ millions)

Q3 '18

% of Total

Q3 '19

% of Total

Surcharge revenues

$149.1

45.2%

$158.4

47.5%

Interchange revenues

104.3

31.6%

88.0

26.4%

Bank-branding and surcharge-free

45.1

13.7%

52.4

15.7%

network revenues

Managed services and processing

31.3

9.5%

34.7

10.4%

revenues

Total ATM operating revenues

$329.8

100.0%

$333.4

100.0%

*Q3 2019 Total ATM Operating Revenues approximately $7 million higher constant-currency

  • Strong growth inbank-branding and surcharge-free revenues, led by Allpoint and new branding arrangements
  • Mix shift occurred between Surcharge and Interchange revenues, primarily from converting certain ATMs fromfree-to-use to pay-to-use in the UK after the interchange rate cuts implemented by LINK
  • Interchange revenues in North America also impacted by an increase in network acquirer

fees, resulting in reduced net interchange received

9

Total Cost of ATM Operating Revenues

(Figures in $ millions)

Q3 '18

% of Rev

Q3 '19

% of Rev

Merchant commissions

$105.3

30.8%

$100.2

28.5%

Vault cash rental

17.6

5.2%

17.2

4.9%

Other costs of cash

22.8

6.7%

22.0

6.3%

Repairs and maintenance

17.0

5.0%

18.4

5.2%

Communications

7.7

2.3%

6.8

1.9%

Transaction processing

5.5

1.6%

6.6

1.9%

Employee costs

21.8

6.4%

19.7

5.6%

Other expenses

19.2

5.7%

18.0

5.1%

Total cost of ATM operating revenues

$216.8

63.7%

$208.9

59.4%

*Q3 2019 Cost of ATM Operating Revenues approximately $5 million higher constant-currency

  • Majority of reduction in Merchant commissions category driven by recent market changes in

the UK and Australia

10

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

(Figures in $ millions)

Q3 '18

% of Rev

Q3 '19

% of Rev

Share Based Compensation

$4.4

1.3%

$5.3

1.5%

Employee Costs

23.5

6.9%

25.8

7.3%

Professional Fees

6.7

2.0%

7.3

2.1%

Other

7.3

2.1%

7.9

2.2%

Total Selling, General &

$41.9

12.3%

$46.3

13.2%

Administrative Expenses

*Q3 2019 SG&A expense approximately $1 million higher constant-currency

  • Growth in SG&A from a combination of licensing and other fees related to the new ERP system, investments in information security and technology, health insurance costs, andnon-cash share based compensation

11

Full Year 2019 Updated Outlook

Solid growth projected on top-line and bottom-line in Q4 2019

Key Metric

Outlook

Revenues

$1.34 billion - $1.36 billion

GAAP Net Income

$46 million - $49 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$302 million - $310 million

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share

$2.35 - $2.44

Capital Expenditures

~$130 million

*Outlook is based on assumed exchange rates during the last six months of 2019 of: £1.00 U.K to $1.25 U.S.; $20.00 Mexican pesos to $1.00 U.S.; $1.00 Canadian dollar to $0.75 U.S.; €1.00 Euros o $1.10 U.S.; $1.00 Australian dollar to $0.69 U.S. and R15.00 South African Rand to $1.00 U.S.

12

2018 to 2019 Outlook Bridges

Revenue $mm

$1,360

3%

~(2%)

$1,340

~(1%)

$1,345

High-end

Low-end

2018A

UK LINK

Other Organic Growth

Currency Rates/Other

2019

Interchange Reduction

Outlook

Adj. EBITDA $mm

$310

~(3%)

~(2%)

~12%

$302

~(7%)

~4%

$293

High-end

Low-end

2018A

UK Property Tax

UK LINK

(2018 Non-

Interchange

Recurring benefit)

Reduction

Operational Efficiencies

/Cost Saving

Initiatives/Other

Other Organic

Currency Rates

2019

Growth

Outlook

13

Capital Structure

Debt Profile

Capital Deployment(5)

($ in mm)

Maturity

Rate

Q3 '19

$275 millionadjusted net cash provided by operating activities

over the last 12 months

Revolver

Sep 2024

L(1)+ 150

$184

($750 mm)

Share

1.00% Convertible Senior

Dec 2020

1.00%

288

Repurchases

Notes(2)

$50 Million

5.50% Senior Notes(2)

May 2025

5.50%

300

Growth and

Total Debt

$771

Debt

Maintenance

Capex

Cash(3)

(27)

Paydown

$124 Million

Net Debt

$745

$90 Million

Total Net Leverage Ratio(4)

2.6x

Other

1)

Interest Rates primarily tied to U.S. or U.K. 1 month LIBOR

2)

Displayed value reflects the face value of the Notes

$11 Million

3)

Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash

4)

As defined in the Company's Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

5)

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less restricted cash settlement activity

14

Appendix

15

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "project," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "contemplate," "foresee," "would," "could," "plan," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward- looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that are anticipated. All comments concerning the Company's expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on its estimates for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company's forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements include:

  • the Company's financial outlook and the financial outlook of the automated teller machines andmulti-function financial services kiosks (collectively, "ATMs") industry and the continued usage of cash by consumers at rates near historical patterns;
  • the Company's ability to respond to recent and future network and regulatory changes;
  • the Company's ability to renew its existing merchant relationships on comparable or improved economic terms and add new merchants;
  • changes in interest rates and foreign currency rates;
  • the Company's ability to successfully manage its existing international operations and to continue to expand internationally;
  • the Company's ability to manage concentration risks with and changes in the mix of key customers, merchants, vendors, and service providers;
  • the Company's ability to prevent thefts of cash and maintain adequate insurance;
  • the Company's ability to manage cybersecurity risks and protect againstcyber-attacks and manage and prevent cyber incidents, data breaches or losses, or other business disruptions;
  • the Company's ability to respond to changes implemented by networks and how they determine interchange, and potential reductions in the amount of net interchange that it receives from global and regional debit networks due to pricing changes implemented by those networks as well as changes in how issuers route their ATM transactions over those networks;
  • the Company's ability to provide new ATM solutions to retailers and financial institutions including the demand for any such new ATM solutions as well as its ability to place additional banks' brands on ATMs currently deployed;
  • the Company's ATM vault cash rental needs, including potential liquidity issues with its vault cash providers and its ability to continue to secure vault cash rental agreements in the future and once secured, on reasonable economic terms;
  • the Company's ability to manage the risks associated with itsthird-party service providers failing to perform their contractual obligations;
  • the Company's ability to renew its existingthird-party service provider relationships on comparable or improved economic terms;
  • the Company's ability to successfully implement and evolve its corporate strategy;
  • the Company's ability to compete successfully with new and existing competitors;
  • the Company's ability to meet the service levels required by its service level agreements with its customers;
  • the additional risks the Company is exposed to in its United Kingdom ("U.K.") armored transport business;
  • the Company's ability to pursue, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions, strategic alliances, or joint ventures;
  • the impact of changes in laws, including tax laws, that could adversely affect the Company's business and profitability;
  • the impact of, or uncertainty related to, the U.K.'s planned exit from the European Union, including any material adverse effect on the tax, tax treaty, currency, operational, legal, human, and regulatory regime andmacro-economic environment to which it will be subject to as a U.K. company;
  • the Company's ability to manage the potential impact of a determination to make changes to LIBOR, if any;
  • the Company's ability to adequately maintain and upgrade its ATM fleet to address changes in industry standards, regulations and consumer behavior patterns;
  • the Company's ability to retain its key employees and maintain good relations with its employees; and
  • the Company's ability to manage the fluctuation of its operating results, including as a result of the foregoing and other risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its projected results are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. You should not read forward-looking statements as a guarantee of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

In addition, today's presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. The reasons we believe such measures are useful together with a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures have been included in the appendix to the presentation.

16

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share (or as it may be referred to as Adjusted EPS), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures on a constant-currency basis represent non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in managing and measuring the performance of its business, including setting and measuring incentive based compensation for management. Management believes that the presentation of these measures and the identification of notable, non-cash, and/or (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods enhance an investor's understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's business and provide for better comparability between periods in different years.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit represents total revenues less the total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Gross Profit by total revenues.
  • EBITDA is calculated by adding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and accretion and amortization to net income.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes:
    • Depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets as these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the Company's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the methods by which the assets were acquired.
    • Adjusted EBITDA also excludesshare-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, certain non-operating expenses, (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods, gains or losses on disposal and impairment of assets, the Company's obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense, and other obligations such as capital expenditures, and includes an adjustment for noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.
  • Adjusted Net Income represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, before amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on disposal and impairment of assets,share-based compensation expense, certain other expense amounts, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, certain non-operating expenses, and (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods (together, the "Adjustments").
    _ The non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was approximately 23.7% and 23.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 24.6% and 24.9% for three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The non-GAAP tax rates represent the GAAP tax rate for the period as adjusted by the estimated tax impact of the items adjusted from the measure. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less the impact of changes in restricted cash due to the timing of payments of restricted cash liabilities and less payments for capital expenditures, including those financed through direct debt, but excluding acquisitions. The Adjusted Free Cash Flow measure does not take into consideration certain othernon-discretionary cash requirements such as mandatory principal payments on portions of the Company's long-term debt.
  • Management calculates certain GAAP as well asnon-GAAP measures on a constant-currency basis using the average foreign currency exchange rates applicable in the corresponding period of the previous year and applying these rates to the measures in the current reporting period to assess performance and eliminate the effect foreign currency exchange rates have on comparability between periods.
  • Thenon-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities, or other income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in tabular form at the end of this presentation.

17

Consolidated Results: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to controlling interests

$20,864

$8,781

$35,654

$9,780

and available to common shareholders

Adjustments:

Interest expense, net

6,751

8,852

20,265

27,185

Amortization of deferred financing costs and note

3,377

3,397

9,999

10,060

discount

Income tax expense

4,086

7,854

10,780

10,409

Depreciation and accretion expense

33,466

30,647

99,644

93,453

Amortization of intangible assets

12,404

12,994

37,407

40,263

EBITDA

$80,948

$72,525

$213,749

$191,150

Add back:

Loss on disposal and impairment of assets

637

466

3,101

15,583

Other income (1)

(3,703)

(1,297)

(9,454)

(1,324)

Noncontrolling interests (2)

15

12

46

31

Share-based compensation expense

5,633

4,669

15,367

10,627

Restructuring expenses (3)

3,583

1,058

7,046

5,534

Acquisition related expenses (4)

-

-

-

2,633

Adjusted EBITDA

$87,113

$77,433

$229,855

$224,234

Depreciation and accretion expense (5)

33,466

30,646

99,644

93,451

Interest expense, net

6,751

8,852

20,265

27,185

Income tax expense (6)

11,114

9,332

25,748

25,789

Adjusted Net Income

$35,782

$28,603

$84,198

$77,809

Adjusted Net Income per share - basic

$0.79

$0.62

$1.83

$1.69

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$0.79

$0.62

$1.81

$1.68

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

45,058,226

46,073,739

46,040,027

45,945,728

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

45,504,165

46,476,787

46,475,353

46,386,523

Notes:

  1. Includes foreign currency translation gains/losses, the revaluation of the estimated acquisition related contingent consideration, and other non- operating costs.
  2. Noncontrolling interest adjustment made such that Adjusted EBITDA includes only the Company's ownership interest in the Adjusted EBITDA of one of its
    Mexican subsidiaries.
  3. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, expenses include employee severance costs, facility costs and professional fees related to the 2019 Restructuring Plan. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, expenses include employee severance and other costs incurred in conjunction with a corporate reorganization and cost reduction initiative.
  4. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, expenses primarily include employee severance costs and lease termination costs related to the DCPayments acquisition.
  5. Amounts exclude a portion of the expenses incurred by one of the Company's Mexican subsidiaries to account for the amounts allocable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders.
  6. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, thenon-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was 23.7% and 23.4%, respectively, and 24.6% and 24.9% for the three and nine months ended
    September 30, 2018, respectively, which represents the Company's GAAP tax rate as adjusted for the net tax effects related to the items excluded from Adjusted Net Income.

18

Business Segment Results: Reconciliation of Constant-Currency

Items

CONSOLIDATED

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

Currency

GAAP

Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

ATM operating revenues

$333,384

$7,441

$340,825

$329,837

1.1%

3.3%

ATM product sales and other revenues

18,123

112

18,235

10,338

75.3

76.4

Total revenues

$351,507

$7,553

$359,060

$340,175

3.3%

5.6%

CONSOLIDATED

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

Currency

GAAP

Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

ATM operating revenues

$959,067

$27,782

$986,849

$978,789

(2.0)%

0.8%

ATM product sales and other revenues

51,531

635

52,166

38,557

33.6

35.3

Total revenues

$1,010,598

$28,417

$1,039,015

$1,017,346

(0.7)%

2.1%

NORTH AMERICA

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

GAAP

Currency Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

ATM operating revenues

$208,595

$397

$208,992

$200,767

3.9%

4.1%

ATM product sales and other revenues

16,113

11

16,124

8,267

94.9

95.0

Total revenues

$224,708

$408

$225,116

$209,034

7.5%

7.7%

NORTH AMERICA

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

GAAP

Currency Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

ATM operating revenues

$599,177

$3,161

$602,338

$593,994

0.9%

1.4%

ATM product sales and other revenues

44,994

120

45,114

32,026

40.5

40.9

Total revenues

$644,171

$3,281

$647,452

$626,020

2.9%

3.4%

19

Business Segment Results: Reconciliation of Constant-Currency

Items

EUROPE AND AFRICA

ATM operating revenues

ATM product sales and other revenues Total revenues

EUROPE AND AFRICA

ATM operating revenues

ATM product sales and other revenues Total revenues

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

Currency

GAAP

Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

$102,801

$5,459

$108,260

$102,819

-%

5.3%

1,907

95

2,002

2,019

(5.5)

(0.8)

$104,708

$5,554

$110,262

$104,838

(0.1)%

5.2%

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

Currency

GAAP

Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

$292,980

$18,379

$311,359

$304,809

(3.9)%

2.1%

6,123

480

6,603

6,323

(3.2)

4.4

$299,103

$18,859

$317,962

$311,132

(3.9)%

2.2%

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

GAAP

Currency Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

ATM operating revenues

$24,389

$1,584

$25,973

$29,417

(17.1)%

(11.7)%

ATM product sales and other revenues

103

6

109

52

98.1

109.6

Total revenues

$24,492

$1,590

$26,082

$29,469

(16.9)%

(11.5)%

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

U.S.

Foreign

Constant -

U.S.

U.S.

Constant -

GAAP

Currency Impact

Currency

GAAP

GAAP

Currency

ATM operating revenues

$74,906

$6,243

$81,149

$89,078

(15.9)%

(8.9)%

ATM product sales and other revenues

414

35

449

208

99.0

115.9

Total revenues

$75,320

$6,278

$81,598

$89,286

(15.6)%

(8.6)%

20

Consolidated Results: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items

Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

(In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total revenues

$351,507

$340,175

$1,010,598

$1,017,346

Total cost of revenues (1)

223,782

225,529

664,247

679,220

Total depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible

37,303

35,456

112,297

109,137

assets excluded from total cost of revenues

Gross profit inclusive of depreciation, accretion, and

amortization of intangible assets

$90,422

$79,190

$234,054

$228,989

Gross Margin (inclusive of depreciation, accretion, and

amortization of intangible assets)

25.7%

23.3%

23.2%

22.5%

Total depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible

assets excluded from gross profit

$37,303

$35,456

$112,297

$109,137

Adjusted Gross Profit exclusive of depreciation, accretion,

and amortization of intangible assets

$127,725

$114,646

$346,351

$338,126

Adjusted Gross Margin (exclusive of depreciation, accretion,

and amortization of intangible assets)

36.3%

33.7%

34.3%

33.2%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

(In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$176,462

$74,807

$231,692

$184,582

Restricted cash settlement activity(1)

(92,983)

(361)

(22,629)

(25,709)

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities

83,479

74,446

209,063

158,873

Net cash used in investing activities, excluding acquisitions(2)

(35,266)

(26,675)

(90,319)

(73,357)

Adjusted free cash flow

$48,213

$47,771

$118,744

$85,516

Notes:

  1. The Company presents the Total cost of revenues in the Company's Consolidated Statements of
    Operations exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets.

Notes:

  1. Restricted cash settlement activity represents the change in restricted cash excluding the portion of the change that is attributable to foreign exchange and disclosed as part of the effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Restricted cash primarily consists of amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company's merchant customers orthird-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations.
  2. Capital expenditure amounts include payments made for exclusive license agreements, site acquisition costs, and other assets. Additionally,

capital expenditure amounts for one of the

Company's Mexican subsidiaries are reflected gross

21

of any noncontrolling interest amounts.

2019 Outlook: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items

Reconciliation of Estimated Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income

For the Year Ending December 31, 2019 (In millions, excluding per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Estimated Range

Notes:

  1. SeeDisclosure ofNon-GAAPFinancial Informationin this earnings supplement for definitions of the Non-GAAP measures included in this table.
  2. Calculated using the Company's estimatednon-GAAP tax rate of approximately 23.5% as adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income; see Disclosure ofNon-GAAPFinancial Informationin this earnings supplement for further discussion.

Full Year 2019 (1)

Net Income

$46.0

$49.0

Adjustments:

Interest expense, net

26.4

27.2

Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount

13.0

13.6

Income tax expense

13.0

14.6

Depreciation and accretion expense

134.0

136.0

Amortization of intangible assets

49.0

49.0

EBITDA

$281.4

$289.4

Add Back:

Loss on disposal of assets and other, net

3.1

3.1

Other income

(9.5)

(9.5)

Share-based compensation expense

20.0

20.0

Restructuring expenses

7.0

7.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$302.0

$310.0

Less:

Interest expense, net

26.4

27.2

Depreciation and accretion expense

134.0

136.0

Income tax expense (2)

33.3

34.5

Adjusted Net Income

$108.3

$112.3

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$2.35

$2.44

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

46.0

46.0

22

Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019(4)

2018

% Change

2019(4)

2018

% Change

Average number of transacting ATMs:

North America

43,668

44,183

(1.2 )%

43,316

44,829

(3.4 )%

Europe & Africa

23,950

24,406

(1.9 )%

23,861

24,769

(3.7 )%

Australia & New Zealand

7,243

7,909

(8.4 )%

7,642

8,077

(5.4 )%

Total Company-owned

74,861

76,498

(2.1 )%

74,819

77,675

(3.7 )%

North America

14,078

14,064

0.1

%

14,077

14,172

(0.7 )%

Europe & Africa

269

55

389.1

%

244

175

39.4

%

Total Merchant-owned

14,347

14,119

1.6

%

14,321

14,347

(0.2 )%

Average number of transacting ATMs - ATM

89,208

90,617

(1.6 )%

89,140

92,022

(3.1 )%

operations

Managed Services and Processing:

North America(1)

203,781

137,789

47.9

%

170,336

135,406

25.8

%

Australia & New Zealand

1,721

2,096

(17.9 )%

1,605

2,108

(23.9 )%

Average number of transacting ATMs - Managed

205,502

139,885

46.9

%

171,941

137,514

25.0

%

services and processing

Total average number of transacting ATMs

294,710

230,502

27.9

%

261,081

229,536

13.7

%

Total transactions (in thousands):

ATM operations

308,494

340,870

(9.5 )%

926,165

1,001,737

(7.5 )%

Managed services and processing, net

458,572

290,213

58.0

%

1,076,388

851,495

26.4

%

Total transactions

767,066

631,083

21.5

%

2,002,553

1,853,232

8.1

%

Total cash withdrawal transactions (in

thousands):

ATM operations

203,061

222,864

(8.9 )%

611,695

649,674

(5.8 )%

Per ATM per month amounts (excludes

managed services and processing):

Cash withdrawal transactions

759

819

(7.3 )%

762

784

(2.8 )%

ATM operating revenues (2)

$1,130

$1,119

1.0

%

$1,094

$1,088

0.6

%

Cost of ATM operating revenues (2) (3)

733

760

(3.6 )%

729

744

(2.0 )%

ATM adjusted operating gross profit (2) (3)

$397

$359

10.6

%

$365

$344

6.1

%

ATM adjusted operating gross profit margin

35.1 %

32.1 %

33.4 %

31.6 %

Notes:

  1. In May 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of ATM processing contracts for approximately 62,000 ATMs. This transaction added approximately 62,000 and 31,000 ATMs to the average number of transacting ATMs for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2019, respectively.
  2. ATM operating revenues and Cost of ATM operating revenues relating to managed services, processing, ATM equipment sales, and otherATM-related services are not included in this calculation.
  3. Amounts presented exclude the effect of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets, which is reported separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  4. Amounts are as reported in the periods shown (notconstant-currency).

23

Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

Ending Number of ATMs

North America

44,162

43,599

1.3%

Europe & Africa

23,921

24,335

(1.7)%

Australia & New Zealand

7,085

7,813

(9.3)%

Total Company-owned

75,168

75,747

(0.8)%

North America

14,032

14,318

(2.0)%

Europe & Africa

238

-

n/m

Total Merchant-owned

14,270

14,318

(0.3)%

Ending ATM Count - ATM operations

89,438

90,065

(0.7)%

Managed Services and Processing:

Notes:

  1. In May 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of ATM processing contracts for approximately 62,000 ATMs. This transaction added approximately 62,000 and 31,000 ATMs to the average number of transacting ATMs for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2019, respectively.

North America(1)

204,337

138,367

47.7%

Australia & New Zealand

1,798

2,088

(13.9)%

Ending ATM Count - Managed services and processing

206,135

140,455

46.8%

Ending Number of Transacting ATMs

295,573

230,520

28.2%

24

Disclaimer

Cardtronics plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 21:11:10 UTC
0
