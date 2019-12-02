|
Cardtronics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
12/02/2019 | 02:25pm EST
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
Ferrera Gary W
|
|
|
|
|
Cardtronics plc[ CATM ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
|
2050 W SAM HOUSTON PARKWAY S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
SUITE 1300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
HOUSTON
|
TX
|
77042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
5. Amount of
|
|
6. Ownership
|
|
7. Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
|
|
Securities
|
|
Form: Direct
|
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
|
5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
(D) or Indirect
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned Following
|
|
(I) (Instr. 4)
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
11/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
4,209(1)
|
|
A
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
9,459
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
3. Transaction
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
5. Number
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount
|
|
8. Price
|
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
|
of Derivative
|
Expiration Date
|
|
of Securities
|
|
of
|
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
Code (Instr.
|
|
Securities
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
Underlying
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Securities
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(I) (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,732(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
2,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
(2)
|
|
11/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
43,363
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,209(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
4,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
(2)
|
|
11/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
39,154
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
$22.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
03/30/2028
|
Common
|
|
42,544
|
|
|
|
|
42,544
|
|
|
D
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
$31.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
03/14/2029
|
Common
|
|
25,453
|
|
|
|
|
25,453
|
|
|
D
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Restricted Stock Units converted into common shares upon vesting in accordance with each Restricted Stock Unit Agreement.
-
Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of the Issuer and are awarded under Issuer's current Stock Incentive Plan and subject to the terms of a Restricted Stock Unit Agreement.
-
Restricted Stock Units forfeited to cover taxes due upon vesting of Restricted Stock Units.
-
Owner granted Restricted Stock Units on date of hire. Each Restricted Stock Unit converts to a share of common stock at the rate of 25% on November 28, 2018 through 2021.
-
Owner granted Stock Options under Cardtronics' annual Long Term Equity Incentive Plan. Units are subject to the terms of said plan and each Stock Option allows the Owner to purchase one common stock. 33% of the total Stock Options granted become exercisable on each of January 31, 2019; January 31, 2020; and January 31, 2021.
-
Owner granted Stock Options under Cardtronics' annual Long Term Equity Incentive Plan. Units are subject to the terms of said plan and each Stock Option allows the Owner to purchase one common stock. 33% of the total Stock Options granted become exercisable on each of January 31, 2020; January 31, 2021; and January 31, 2022.
/s/ Paul Carbonelli, attorney-in-12/02/2019 fact
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
|