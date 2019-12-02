Log in
Cardtronics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

12/02/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Ferrera Gary W

Cardtronics plc[ CATM ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

11/28/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

2050 W SAM HOUSTON PARKWAY S

Chief Financial Officer

SUITE 1300

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

HOUSTON

TX

77042

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

11/28/2019

M

4,209(1)

A

(2)

9,459

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of Derivative

Expiration Date

of Securities

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Derivative Security

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

3, 4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

2,732(3)

Common

2,732

Stock

(2)

11/28/2019

F

(4)

(4)

(2)

43,363

D

Stock

Units

Restricted

4,209(1)

Common

4,209

Stock

(2)

11/28/2019

M

(4)

(4)

(2)

39,154

D

Stock

Units

Stock

$22.31

(5)

03/30/2028

Common

42,544

42,544

D

Options

Stock

Stock

$31.99

(6)

03/14/2029

Common

25,453

25,453

D

Options

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Restricted Stock Units converted into common shares upon vesting in accordance with each Restricted Stock Unit Agreement.
  2. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of the Issuer and are awarded under Issuer's current Stock Incentive Plan and subject to the terms of a Restricted Stock Unit Agreement.
  3. Restricted Stock Units forfeited to cover taxes due upon vesting of Restricted Stock Units.
  4. Owner granted Restricted Stock Units on date of hire. Each Restricted Stock Unit converts to a share of common stock at the rate of 25% on November 28, 2018 through 2021.
  5. Owner granted Stock Options under Cardtronics' annual Long Term Equity Incentive Plan. Units are subject to the terms of said plan and each Stock Option allows the Owner to purchase one common stock. 33% of the total Stock Options granted become exercisable on each of January 31, 2019; January 31, 2020; and January 31, 2021.
  6. Owner granted Stock Options under Cardtronics' annual Long Term Equity Incentive Plan. Units are subject to the terms of said plan and each Stock Option allows the Owner to purchase one common stock. 33% of the total Stock Options granted become exercisable on each of January 31, 2020; January 31, 2021; and January 31, 2022.

/s/ Paul Carbonelli, attorney-in-12/02/2019 fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Cardtronics plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 19:24:06 UTC
