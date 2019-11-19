Care For a Cure Announces Linda Jo Thornberg, President of the Pittsburgh Business Show, Will Host the Inaugural Black Tie and Bourbon Gala 2019

Washington Township, PA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care for a Cure announces Linda Jo Thornberg, President of the Pittsburgh Business Show, has been chosen to host the inaugural Black Tie and Bourbon Gala on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Breast Cancer and Alzheimer’s disease research and advocacy.

Care for a Cure, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2008 by Dave McGarry. McGarry launched the organization after his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and several of his friends passed away from Breast Cancer. The unique dual-purpose charity focuses on fundraising for Breast Cancer and Alzheimer’s disease research, advocacy, educational programs, awareness events, and patient support programs.

The partnership between Care For A Cure and Thornberg was fortuitous. “We met Linda Jo at a local awareness event and immediately connected. Linda Jo was interested in forming a partnership for the gala since she had lost both her sister and god-mother to Breast Cancer and understands the effects that Alzheimer’s disease has had in our community. She has incredible energy and charisma, and has played a pivotal role in launching this charity event,” said Dave McGarry, founder of Care for A Cure.

The gala will feature a variety of auctions with the chance to win fine jewelry, vacations, and Steelers merchandise. The gala will also auction off a rare bottle from the 6 millionth barrel of Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey. Only 400 of these bottles exist in the world.

The crown jewel of the night’s auctions is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win an entire barrel of Buffalo Trace bourbon and VIP experience to the Buffalo Trace distillery in Kentucky.

The Black Tie and Bourbon Gala will be held on November 30th, 2019 from 6 pm-11 pm at the DoubleTree Hotel at 340 Racetrack Rd, Washington, PA 15301. Tickets are limited and must be purchased by November 26th, 2019.

For more information about the gala and to purchase tickets, visit here.

For more information about the Care for A Cure organization, you can visit their website at www.careforacure.org

The Pittsburgh Business Show, a business for business tradeshow, conference and networking event that is held annually at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center was founded by Thornberg in 2017. Their mission is to bring together partnerships to help the economic growth of the 10-county region of Pittsburgh and to help support the community. The Pittsburgh Business Show historically has partnered with local non-profits to help create awareness for them and to support financially and is proud to add Care for a Cure to their growing list of non-profit partners.

Attachments

Dave McGarry Care for a Cure 910 368 7733 davem@careforacure.org