CareCentrix : Releases New Series of #CareTalk Podcasts and Videos Shot Live at HLTH

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CareCentrix, the leading provider of home-based, post-acute care solutions, released new episodes of their popular video and podcast series #CareTalk, that were shot live at HLTH, the industry's largest health innovation event. HLTH, which was held in Las Vegas from October 27-30, had more than 6,000 attendees, 300 speakers and 950 high-profile CEOs and founders.

During this year's convention, CareCentrix's booth hosted a series of interviews with some of HLTH's most prominent attendees as part of its #CareTalk podcast. Hosted by CareCentrix CEO, John Driscoll, and Health Business Group's president, David Williams, the interviewees, which included some of the top speakers at the event, sat down to discuss trending healthcare topics.

Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children's Hospital and Professor of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School, talked about common barriers to care, specifically patient transportation. Brownstein's company, Circulation, provides on-demand transportation for patients without access to rides, so they can make their appointments and receive the care they need.

Dekel Gelbman, founding CEO of FDNA, an artificial intelligence-based platform that performs facial analyses of patients to identify rare genetic conditions, discussed how this technology can support providers, while improving patient outcomes, by enabling earlier and more accurate diagnostics.

Andy Slavitt, Founder and Board Chair of United States of Care, and former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under President Obama, discussed healthcare reform and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Slavitt presented insight into upcoming legislative changes, the deep state and innovations implemented by Congress.

Patrick J. Kennedy, founder of the Kennedy Forum, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, spoke about the stigma and lack of attention around mental health in the U.S., as well as how reducing the ancillary costs associated with mental illness lowers the overall costs for a healthcare system.

Dr. Scott Shreeve, Founder and CEO of Crossover Health and board-certified emergency medicine physician; and Dr. Jay Parkinson, founder and CEO of Sherpaa, the pioneers of Virtual Primary Care, discussed the concept of "digital first" as a patient access point to their care team, right at their fingertips. Shreeve and Parkinson seek to connect patients, doctors and benefits, all on one platform, similar to CareCentrix's vision of building an internet of care out of a multitude of independent players.

Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, discussed healthcare climate and policy changes regarding drug prices, as well as Dr. Emanuel's controversial approach to solving the Medicare coverage dilemma.

Marcus Osborne, Vice President of Health Transformation at Walmart, sat down to talk about the company's shift into the healthcare space with the opening of its flat-fee health clinic, which offers bundled services and is staffed with a variety of healthcare professionals. As Walmart is one of the largest grocers in the country, patients will also have access to a nutritionist who can aid with selecting foods to manage their diet in the store.

Andrew Bowditch, CEO of Visible Body, spoke about how his company is revolutionizing the concept of the textbook for students, via its 3D, digital learning tools of the human body.

Eran Orr, founder of XRHealth (formerly VRHealth), discussed his company's FDA certified, HIPAA compliant platform. XRHealth is the first telehealth platform in the world that incorporates virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality; which as Orr explained, is a combination of VR and AR on a spectrum of different sensations.

