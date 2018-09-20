CareCloud : Named by Gartner’s Software Advice as FrontRunner for Top EMRs Among Enterprise Healthcare IT Companies

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, announced today
it was named a FrontRunner
for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software by Gartner’s Software
Advice. Designed to help companies evaluate which software products may
be right for them, FrontRunners evaluated 140 EMR products across small
and enterprise healthcare technology vendors. CareCloud’s Charts
scored among the top 3 highest-rated EMR products in the enterprise
market.
Among CareCloud Charts clients is The
Foot Group, a podiatry practice in Willimantic, Connecticut. “With
podiatry, we have a lot of specialized workflows and our clinicians have
different ways of doing things, so it is important that we have an EMR
that is adaptable and easy to configure to a clinician’s individual
preferences,” said Karla Scanlon. DPM. “Because patient information and
labs are easy to find, Charts is helping us expedite clinical encounters
and, most importantly, ensure the continuity of care that can be
challenging to achieve in a multi-practitioner practice.”
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service
for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners
evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the
top scoring products based on usability and user recommendations.
FrontRunners results for EMR software is available at this
website.
“Our whole reason for being is to give physicians technology that helps
their practices grow and that they love to use, so being named a
FrontRunner based on what our customers have to say about our product
usability is especially gratifying and meaningful to us,” said CareCloud
CEO Ken Comée. “Through our modern cloud platform, we’re able to deliver
an effective EHR solution that is easy to use in even the most complex
situations, and we’ll continue evolving Charts to support our customers’
initiatives to deliver high quality, high value care to their patients.”
Developed in consultation with practice staff from a range of medical
specialties, CareCloud Charts is a flexible and intuitive EHR that
medical groups use to access and report clinical information, manage
patient care and engage patients. Charts is part of the company’s
comprehensive health IT platform which has received numerous industry
awards and recognitions, including being rated by KLAS
as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for
ambulatory practices in 2017. Most recently, its patient experience
management software, Breeze, was named a finalist in the 2018 SaaS
Awards Program in the category Best UX/UI Design for a SaaS Product.
The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is
enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to clients serving
patients across a wide variety of specialty medical practices, both
large and small, in record time. CareCloud’s other solutions within its
integrated cloud-based platform have also received UI/UX awards in the
past thanks to the innovative, modern, and easy-to-use experience they
deliver.
