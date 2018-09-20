CareCloud : Named by Gartner’s Software Advice as FrontRunner for Top EMRs Among Enterprise Healthcare IT Companies

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software by Gartner’s Software Advice. Designed to help companies evaluate which software products may be right for them, FrontRunners evaluated 140 EMR products across small and enterprise healthcare technology vendors. CareCloud’s Charts scored among the top 3 highest-rated EMR products in the enterprise market.

Among CareCloud Charts clients is The Foot Group, a podiatry practice in Willimantic, Connecticut. “With podiatry, we have a lot of specialized workflows and our clinicians have different ways of doing things, so it is important that we have an EMR that is adaptable and easy to configure to a clinician’s individual preferences,” said Karla Scanlon. DPM. “Because patient information and labs are easy to find, Charts is helping us expedite clinical encounters and, most importantly, ensure the continuity of care that can be challenging to achieve in a multi-practitioner practice.”

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on usability and user recommendations. FrontRunners results for EMR software is available at this website.

“Our whole reason for being is to give physicians technology that helps their practices grow and that they love to use, so being named a FrontRunner based on what our customers have to say about our product usability is especially gratifying and meaningful to us,” said CareCloud CEO Ken Comée. “Through our modern cloud platform, we’re able to deliver an effective EHR solution that is easy to use in even the most complex situations, and we’ll continue evolving Charts to support our customers’ initiatives to deliver high quality, high value care to their patients.”

Developed in consultation with practice staff from a range of medical specialties, CareCloud Charts is a flexible and intuitive EHR that medical groups use to access and report clinical information, manage patient care and engage patients. Charts is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, including being rated by KLAS as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for ambulatory practices in 2017. Most recently, its patient experience management software, Breeze, was named a finalist in the 2018 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best UX/UI Design for a SaaS Product.

The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to clients serving patients across a wide variety of specialty medical practices, both large and small, in record time. CareCloud’s other solutions within its integrated cloud-based platform have also received UI/UX awards in the past thanks to the innovative, modern, and easy-to-use experience they deliver.

To learn more about CareCloud Charts or to schedule a demo, contact CareCloud at hello@carecloud.com, call 877.342.7517 or visit carecloud.com/ehr.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

